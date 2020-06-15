This week’s government meetings
Winchester
Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, virtual meeting.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, virtual meeting.
Frederick County
School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday. Meeting is being held online for the public.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building’s Board of Supervisors meeting room, 107 N. Kent St.
Stephens City
Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday. Beautification Committee 5:30 p.m.
Public Works Committee, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ordinance Committee 5 p.m.
Newtown Heritage Festival, 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Middletown
No meetings scheduled.
Clarke County
School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St.
Sanitation Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke Government Center.
Department of Social Services, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke Government Center.
Economic/Industrial development advisory committees, 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke Government Center.
Berryville
No meetings scheduled.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some meetings are being held online. Check with the jurisdiction’s website to confirm the meeting’s format or call the locality.
