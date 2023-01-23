Winchester
- School Board, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
- Winchester Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Main Street Committee - Economic Development Authority, 9 a.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, Cameron Conference Room.
Frederick County
- Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, County Administration Building first-floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester.
- Board of Supervisors work session, 5:30 pm. Wednesday, followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m., County Administration Building.
- Board of Equalization, noon Thursday, County Administration Building.
- Development Review and Regulations Committee, 7 p.m. Thursday, County Administration Building first-floor conference room.
Stephens City
- Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Middletown
- Curbside Christmas tree pick up, 8 a.m. today.
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Building, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
- Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Industrial Development Authority, 1 p.m. Thursday, government center.
- Joint committee on Economic Development and Tourism, 10 a.m. Friday, government center.
Berryville
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
- Berryville Area Development Authority, 7 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Boyce
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St.
