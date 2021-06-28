Winchester
- School Board, 6 p.m. today, Central Administrative Office, 12 N. Washington St.
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m. today, Jim Barnett Park, 1001 E. Cork St.
- Old Town Advancement Commission, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, fourth floor, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Friday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
- Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, County Administration Building, first-floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Stephens City
- Parks Committee, 5 p.m. today, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
- Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office.
Middletown
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Planning Commission, 9 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Berryville
- Town Council Community Development Committee, 9 a.m. today, government center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.