Winchester
- Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Virtual Webex.
- City offices, courts will be closed Monday, Oct., 12, for Columbus Day. Recycling collection on Oct. 12 is moved to Oct. 14. Yard waste collection is canceled next week.
Frederick County
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building, first floor conference room.
- County offices closed Monday, Oct. 12.
Stephens City
- Town Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Middletown
- Town Council work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Department of Social Services Board, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Fire & EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m.Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
- Sexual Assault Response Team, 9 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
- County offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 12.
Berryville
- Town Council Community Development Committee, 6 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For more information about meetings or to attend a meeting virtually, visit the locality's website.
