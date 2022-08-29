Winchester
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m. today, Jim Barnett Park recreation center, 1001 E. Cork St.
- Economic Development Authority loan committee, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Cameron Conference Room, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
- Economic Development Authority board, 8 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Stephens City
- Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Clarke County
- Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Planning Commission regular business meeting, 9 a.m. Friday, government center. Ordinances Committee follows at 9:30 a.m.
- Sanitary Authority special meeting, 10:30 a.m. Friday, government center.
Boyce
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St.
- Town Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
