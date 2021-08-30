Winchester
- Planning Commission comprehensive plan update, open house and public hearing, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St. Public hearing begins at 6:30 p.m.
Frederick County
- Public Works Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Public Works Department Conference Room at the County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester.
- Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission joint work session, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
- Parks Committee, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
- Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office.
Clarke County
- Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
- Board of Supervisors special meeting, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
- Planning Commission, 9 a.m. Friday, government center.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
