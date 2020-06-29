This week’s government meetings
Winchester
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Wednesday, being held virtually.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers
Old Town Advancement Commission, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, fourth floor.
Frederick County
Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, County Administration building, first floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
Parks and Recreation Committee, 5 p.m. today.
Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Berryville
Architectural Review Board, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Tree Board, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Most government offices are closed this Friday for the Independence Day holiday. Also, many meetings are being held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re interested in attending a meeting, check the locality’s website for more information.
