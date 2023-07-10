Winchester

City Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City , Hall, 15 N. Cameron St.

Frederick County

Community Policy and Management Team, 7 p.m. today, County Administration Building, first-floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.

Board of Supervisors closed session, 5 p.m. Wednesday, followed by joint Board of Supervisors-Economic Development Authority at 6 p.m. and Board of Supervisors regular meeting at 7 p.m., County Administration Building.

Airport Authority, 5 p.m. Thursday, Regional Airport terminal, 491 Airport Road.

Clarke County

Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, followed by work session at 10 a.m. and Finance Committee at 11 a.m., Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville.

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Parks and Recreation Center, 225 Al Smith Circle.

Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Friday, government center.

Berryville

Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.

Boyce

Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 23 E. Main St.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.