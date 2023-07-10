Winchester
City Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City , Hall, 15 N. Cameron St.
Frederick County
Community Policy and Management Team, 7 p.m. today, County Administration Building, first-floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Board of Supervisors closed session, 5 p.m. Wednesday, followed by joint Board of Supervisors-Economic Development Authority at 6 p.m. and Board of Supervisors regular meeting at 7 p.m., County Administration Building.
Airport Authority, 5 p.m. Thursday, Regional Airport terminal, 491 Airport Road.
Clarke County
Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, followed by work session at 10 a.m. and Finance Committee at 11 a.m., Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Parks and Recreation Center, 225 Al Smith Circle.
Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Friday, government center.
Berryville
Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Boyce
Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 23 E. Main St.
