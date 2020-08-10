Winchester
School Board budget work session, 6 p.m. today.
City Council special meeting, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Virtual-WebEx.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Virtual-WebEx.
Board of Zoning Appeals, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Virtual-WebEx.
Frederick County Special School Board meeting, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Administration Building board room. Meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook. Public cannot attend per COVID-19 restrictions.
Board of Supervisors closed meeting, 4 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building board room, 107 N. Kent St.
Joint Board of Supervisors/Planning Commission work session, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Board of Supervisors regular meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
Personnel Committee, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Middletown
Town Council, 7 p.m. today.
Clarke County
School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, 317 W. Main St.
Board of Septic and Well Appeals, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Fire and EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
The above are some of the government meetings scheduled for this week. For complete listings visit the locality’s website. Many meetings are being held virtually via videoconference or livestream because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.