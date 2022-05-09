Winchester
- School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administrative Office, 12 N. Washington St.
- City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Board of Zoning Appeals, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
- Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Parks and Creation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lions Club Shelter at Sherando Park.
- Special School Board meeting on budget, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, School Administration Building, 1415 Amherst St.
- Board of Supervisors work session, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building. Regular supervisors meeting to follow at 7 p.m.
- Regional Airport Authority, 5 p.m. Thursday, Winchester Regional Airport terminal, 491 Airport Road.
- Human Resources Committee, 9 a.m. Friday, County Administration Building.
Middletown
- Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court. Work session at 11 a.m. and Finance Committee at 11 a.m.
- Berryville Area Development Authority, 7 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Planning Commission Comprehensive Plan Committee, 2:30 p.m. Thursday, government center.
- Conseration Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Friday, government center.
Berryville
- Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For more meeting information visit the locality's website.
