Winchester
Board of Zoning Appeals, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Virtual-Webex.
Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. Thursday, Virtual-Webex.
Frederick County Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Code and Ordinance Committee, 3 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, first floor conference room.
Board of Supervisors, closed session, 6 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building. Regular business meeting will start at 7 p.m.
Human Resources Committee, 9 a.m. Friday, County Administration Building.
Middletown
Town Council work session, 7 p.m. today.
Clarke County
Board of Supervisors’ Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court. Work session follows at 10 a.m. and Finance Committee at 11 a.m.
Planning Commission Comprehensive Plan Committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Social Services Board, 2 p.m. Wednesday Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Fire & EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
Budget and Finance Committee, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Town Council, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
For information about attending a meeting virtually, visit the locality’s website.
