Winchester
Economic Development Authority, 9 a.m. today, EDA office, 117 E. Piccadilly St., suite 301, Winchester.
Board of Equalization of Real Estate Assessments, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room, 15 N. Cameron St.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall.
Stephens City
Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. today, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Clarke County
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
School Board special meeting, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
Berryville-Clarke County meeting on economic development and tourism, 8 a.m. Friday, government center.
Planning Commission business meeting, 9 a.m. Friday, government center. Public hearing on campground regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.