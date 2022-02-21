Winchester
Government offices closed today for Presidents Day.
City Council Boards & Commissions Committee, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Community Policy and Management Team, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 24 Baker St.
Winchester Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, George Washington Autopark, 131 N. Kent St.
City Council Planning and Economic Development Committee, 2 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.
Frederick County Government offices closed today.
Public Works Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Parks and Recreation Planning Committee, 11 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, first floor meeting room.
Board of Supervisors, closed session, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Joint meeting of Board of Supervisors and Middletown Town Council, 5 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Board of Supervisors budget work session, 6 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Board of Supervisors, regular meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Middletown
Town Office closed today.
Clarke County
Government offices closed today.
Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Budget Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
Clarke County Community Services Council, noon Thursday, Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 210 E. Main St.
Berryville
Government offices closed today.
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
Boyce
Town Council work session, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St.
For more meeting information, visit the locality’s website.
