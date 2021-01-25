Winchester
School Board business meeting, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
Parks and Recreation advisory board, 6:30 p.m. today, virtual WebEx.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, virtual WebEx.
School Board mid-year retreat, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Central Administrative Office, 12 N. Washington St.
Social Services Advisory Board, 4 p.m. Thursday, virtual WebEx.
Frederick County
Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, board room, 107 N. Kent St. A closed session will be held at 5 p.m. and a work session at 5:30 p.m.
Development Review and Regulations Committee, 7 p.m. Thursday, County Administration Building, first-floor conference room.
Stephens City
Parks Committee, 5 p.m. today, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Finance Committee, 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Public Safety Committee, 5 p.m. Thursday.
Middletown
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Board of Zoning Appeals, 10 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, school administrative offices, 317 W. Main St.
Planning Commission comprehensive plan committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
Social Services board, 10 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
Industrial Development Authority, 1 p.m. Thursday, government center.
Berryville
Town Council Community Development Committee, 1 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For more meeting information or to find out how to attend a meeting virtually, visit the website of the locality or governing body.
