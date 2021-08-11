Thomas Alan Ring, age 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Winchester Medical Center. His battle with Lewy Body Dementia ended when he met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He is no longer suffering and in pain. Tom was born on February 19, 1952 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of Robert and Arlene Griswold Ring. He married Fran Unger Ring on July 28, 1979 in Winchester, VA. He is survived by his wife, one sister, LeEtta Ring Bartlett of Indianapolis, IN, two children, Julie K. Ring of Winchester and Matthew T. Ring of Tupelo, MS, and four grandsons, Matthew T. Ring II (Deuce), Tyler A. Ring, Asher James D. Ring, and Myles L. Ring all of Tupelo, MS.
Tom graduated from Grace College, Winona Lake, Indiana with a B.S. Degree in Accounting. He used his skills in various accounting jobs including being a Route Auditor for Crystal Bottled Water in Phoenix, AZ, Accountant for the Danka Corporation and Perry Engineering in Winchester. He also enjoyed driving the van for the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging (SAAA) in Winchester for several years. Tom was a member of Fellowship Bible Church, Winchester, VA where he enjoyed serving as an usher, singing in the choir, and attending the Crack of Dawn Men’s Bible Study. Tom had the gift of help and hospitality and enjoyed serving others.
A Celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Thursday, August 12, at 11:00 A.M. at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester, VA with Pastor John Morrison and Pastor Jerry Harpool officiating. Pall Bearers will be his grandsons, Jack Fisher, Rich Brito, Ron Scicluna, and Daryl Braun Duin. Friends and Family are invited to visit with his family beginning at 9:00 A.M. Burial with be private at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA
In lieu of flowers the family would truly appreciate contributions be given in his memory to The Winchester Rescue Mission, 435 N. Cameron Street, Winchester, VA 22601. The Family would also like to thank the staff of Greenfield Assisted Living and Greenfield Reflections of
Woodstock for their dedicated care for Tom. They would also like to thank the many care givers at Winchester Medical Center.
One of Tom’s favorite Bible verses is Philippians 1:21 — “For to me to live is Christ and to die is gain.” The family rejoices that Tom is rejoicing in the presence of Jesus.”
