WINCHESTER — The Winchester Rescue Mission has laid the groundwork for construction of its new homeless shelter on Valley Avenue.
Brandan Thomas, executive director of the nonprofit that provides emergency shelter and assistance to homeless men and women in Winchester, said architectural designs for the building were recently completed and engineering plans are currently being prepared.
"We're not just trying to throw up some walls and put out some cots and be done with it," Thomas said. "We really are trying to create a facility that is welcoming and inviting to everybody and can live up to the use that happens in a shelter on a daily basis."
The interior of the 11,522-square-foot vacant building at 2655 Valley Ave. was recently gutted to make way for renovations. The single-story facility was constructed in 1971 and, over the past half-century, has hosted restaurants, a comedy club and, most recently, a payday loan company.
"We want to create a space that is hospitable so when a resident or even a volunteer comes in, they feel welcome, they feel like this is home," Thomas said. "Somebody might stay with us for six years because they have so many barriers."
There are currently several residents of the Winchester Rescue Mission's homeless shelter for men at 435 N. Cameron St. who have been there for years because of physical and mental health problems that have made it difficult to transition them into independent housing.
"The idea of just providing them a hot meal and a cot, and they should just be happy for what they have because they're homeless, that's not an acceptable thing for me," Thomas said. "We want to provide a space that clearly communicates to them the moment they walk in the door that this is where they can heal and recover from whatever situation led them to be homeless. I've yet to meet someone who was homeless by choice."
When the Winchester Rescue Mission first proposed in August 2021 adding a second men's shelter to serve the southern portion of the city, questions were raised as to whether the 1.9-acre property's zoning could accommodate emergency housing for the homeless. That issue was settled in February when City Manager Dan Hoffman said the parcel's Highway Commercial (B-2) zoning allows a nonprofit to operate a shelter as a philanthropic institution.
"The city has been as helpful as it can be during this process," Thomas said, noting he expects to start applying for building permits from Rouss City Hall within the next few days and that renovations of the Valley Avenue facility could begin by the end of October.
Now mission officials are trying to come up with enough money to cover costs for construction, furnishings, additional staff and initial operating expenses, and to pay off a loan that was needed to buy the building for $1.3 million. Thomas said the overall goal is to raise $2.5 million over the next three or four years.
"To date, we've raised about $750,000," he said.
To help minimize project costs, Thomas said HomeAid National Capital Region — a Chantilly-based nonprofit that’s in the business of helping other nonprofits, particularly those that provide emergency shelter and services to the homeless, abused and disadvantaged — has agreed to "get together different resources and the different trades that can come in and do things."
"They're able to get work and supplies for the facility donated," Thomas said. "That will help in a big way because everything is a whole lot more expensive right now."
HomeAid National Capital Region (formerly HomeAid Northern Virginia) is no stranger to the Winchester Rescue Mission. In 2020, it donated a $100,000 renovation of the mission's North Cameron Street shelter that included new flooring, storage units, outdoor benches, custom-made shelves, better insulation, drainage improvements and more.
The current plan for the new Valley Avenue facility, Thomas said, is to open it in phases.
"We'd love to have the emergency shelter piece done no later than March when WATTS lets out," he said, referring to the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter program that operates during cold-weather months.
Once the emergency shelter opens, Thomas said the focus will shift to other attributes planned for the new building including offices, accommodations for elderly residents, medical and mental health care, and a transitional housing unit.
"If everything goes smoothly, I'm hoping this time next year we'll be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the whole facility," he said.
Thomas said the most important thing about the Winchester Rescue Mission's new shelter on Valley Avenue — as it is with its existing men's shelter on North Cameron Street, a shelter for women on East Southwerk Street and a transitional facility on East Clifford Street that prepares homeless individuals for independent living — will be to restore dignity to the men whose circumstances have led them to stay there.
"We have to help them move to a place where they realize that they deserve better," he said. "I'm very optimistic."
To learn more about the Winchester Rescue Mission and to make a donation to benefit its new shelter on Valley Avenue, visit winrescue.org.
