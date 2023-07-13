With the fourth-worst record in Major League Baseball at 36-54, the Washington Nationals — which rank 22nd out of 30 teams in attendance — haven’t provided many compelling reasons for people to show up at Nationals Park in 2023.
Washington just might get a boost in ticket sales when Milwaukee comes to town July 31-Aug. 2, but not because of the Brewers’ 49-42 record. If a certain 6-foot-4, 185-pound left-handed relief pitcher is on Milwaukee’s roster by then, there’s no doubt that a lot of people who call Winchester and Frederick County home will be in the stands, ready to scream their lungs out for a local star.
After experiencing a rough patch early in his tenure with the Class AAA Nashville (Tenn.) Sounds, former Sherando High School and Shenandoah University pitcher Darrell Thompson has settled in quite nicely.
Since June 1, the 29-year-old Thompson — who dominated the Double-A Southern League with the Biloxi (Miss.) Shuckers before being promoted to Nashville on May 8 — has pitched in 14.1 innings over 12 games.
Thompson has allowed four runs (all earned) for a 2.51 ERA and recorded eight shutout performances. He has struck out 19 batters and has a 1.26 WHIP (13 hits and five walks allowed). Opponents batted only .167 against Thompson in his nine June appearances.
A lot of things factor into the promotion of a player into the Major Leagues, but Thompson believes he’s proven he has what it takes to earn a shot at The Show.
“I’m fully confident that I’ll debut sometime this year,” Thompson said. “I’m really hoping that it’s the July 31-August 1 area when we play the Nationals. Debut at Nats Park.”
Thompson spoke in a phone interview on Tuesday from his home in Kearneysville, W.Va., during the middle of a four-day break for the International League that coincided with the MLB All-Star break. The Sounds — who went 40-34 to finish fourth in the 10-team International League West in the first half of the season — are 8-3 in the second half and resume their season on Friday with a three-game series at the Louisville (Ky.) Bats.
One of the reasons for Thompson’s confidence is that he’s more relaxed than he’s been in a long time.
Thompson spent seven years pitching in independent baseball leagues wondering if he would ever get a chance to pitch for an MLB affiliate. He was finally given an opportunity when the Brewers signed him to a contract on Oct. 17 of last year, and now he’s just enjoying the process of doing everything he can to take complete advantage of it.
“I definitely felt like indy ball was more stress per outing,” Thompson said. “Whereas here, I know my stuff is good, they know my stuff is good. Let me just go and play baseball and have fun competing. That’s pretty much what I’m feeling now.
“A lot of people kind of side-eye me or give me the weird eyebrow look [when I say that independent ball was more stressful] and are like, ‘What are you talking about? How is that the case? An indy baller, we have to put up a full year of great stats just to even be seen [by an MLB club]. I appeared in 45 games for Schaumburg [of Illinois in the Frontier League in 2022], and I tell people I almost had to be perfect in all 45. You just feel more pressure from outing to outing because your back is against the wall every single outing. It was definitely a chip off my shoulder as soon as I got my foot in the door.”
• • •
Thompson pitched one inning in the Brewers’ final spring training game, then essentially kicked in the door and turned Class AA bats into useless pieces of kindling after he was assigned to Biloxi to start the year.
In 13.1 innings across nine games, Thompson had a 0.68 ERA and WHIP, struck out 20 batters, allowed only five hits and four walks, and didn’t give up an earned run until his final appearance. He went 1-1 with one save. Prior to the season, Thompson said that he added a cut fastball and sweeping slider to his pitching arsenal. Coming into the year, Thompson relied on a four-seam fastball that he throws 92 to 94 miles per hour, a curveball and a changeup.
“Couldn’t get off to a better start,” Thompson said. “Everything was dialed in. I was able to take some of those new pitches I learned and kind of run with them.”
His success was aided in part by the “enhanced grip” baseball that the Southern League used in the first half of the season as part of an MLB experiment.
According to a Baseball America story published on May 3, the balls are pre-tacked with a substance made by the materials science company Dow. Beginning Friday, the Southern League will return to using standard major league balls rubbed with mud from the Delaware River for the remainder of the year and will compare the results from the two halves after the season.
Thompson said the baseballs in the Southern League give pitchers the type of grip that would normally require the use of a rosin bag to get, or the grip that weightlifters have on bars after they apply chalk. Thompson said his curveball was particularly effective with the “enhanced grip” balls.
“If you start to lose [control of] a curveball with a regular baseball, if you go too early with the arm or something, most of the time you’re not going to go into the [strike] zone with that pitch,” Thompson said. “But with that tacky ball, I could kind of manipulate it a little bit better with my fingers at the end. If something mechanically was off, I could make up for it with my fingers.”
Thompson said being able to do things like that helped produce more strikeouts for a lot of pitchers. The Baseball America story noted that through the end of April, the number of walks per nine innings had increased 16 percent, strikeouts per nine innings had increased 10 percent, and wild pitches per nine innings had increased 23 percent in the Southern League compared to April 2022.
The story also pointed out the new balls were moving a lot more compared to regular baseballs. Thompson said Biloxi has a science department, and they said the Magnus force — the aerodynamic force on a spinning baseball — from the tack on the ball helps it carry through the air better.
“We saw early on that guys that were usually getting 20 inches of vertical carry on their fastballs were now getting 26,” Thompson said. “It was a big help on movement of the baseball. And not only was the baseball moving more, but we were getting better grips of it.
“At least for our team, we felt it helped us and we had good control of it. We were in Biloxi by the water, and even in those humid climates we were able to get a good grip on everything. The skin of the ball had a little more texture to it and was able to grab the air a little bit better and make it move a little bit more.”
Thompson loved throwing the enhanced-grip baseballs, and he said many of his teammates did as well. The balls aren’t universally beloved. Thompson said the Rocket City Trash Pandas — an affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels — sent a letter to MLB expressing how much they disliked the ball.
Usage of those balls at the Major League level could help with the foreign substance problem. MLB umpires have been inspecting pitchers for banned grip substances during games since 2021. Pitchers are allowed to use rosin to get a better grip, but five people have been suspended since umpires started checking pitchers. For example, the New York Yankees’ Domingo Germán said he used too much rosin when he was suspended earlier this year.
But given those stats cited by Baseball America — and with strikeouts per game still about as high as they’ve ever been — Thompson doesn’t anticipate the “enhanced grip” ball coming into play at the MLB level.
“Hitting’s already hard,” Thompson said. “If the higher-ups are already seeing that you’re adding five inches to a pitch vertically and horizontally, I don’t think that will make it up [to higher levels] because it’s just an unfair advantage for pitchers.”
• • •
After being promoted to Nashville, Thompson didn’t allow a run in his first two appearances. In 2.2 innings, he allowed one hit, one walk, hit two batters and struck out four. But in the next four appearances from May 20-28 he gave up at least two earned runs in three of those games. In total in that time frame, Thompson pitched four innings, allowing seven runs (all earned), four hits and four walks.
The May 20 game against Durham started out as a major highlight for Thompson. He retired all six batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, including five on strikeouts. But with the score 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth, Thompson gave up a leadoff walk, and the next batter ended the game with a two-run home run.
Thompson said it took him some time to get used to throwing regular baseballs again. But that wasn’t the only adjustment he had to make.
Triple-A uses the automated ball-strike (ABS) system, which according to Baseball America involves using the Hawk-Eye tracking system to determine whether a pitch is a ball or strike and relays the call to the home plate umpire via an earpiece.
ABS was first introduced in Class A in 2021 in what is now the Florida State League. According to Baseball America, halfway through that season an adjustment was made to take three and a half inches off the top of the strike zone. Thompson’s strength is pitching up in the zone. And this year, the strike zone used by ABS in Class AAA has been narrowed from 19 to 17 inches, which is the exact width of the plate.
Thompson struggled with the strike zone to start, and he issued more walks than he wanted.
“A lot of my misses weren’t big.” Thompson said. “They were one or two balls off the plate or one or two balls above the zone. But those one or two start adding up, and I started giving away a lot of free passes. I felt like every time I gave up a walk, a home run was followed right behind it. It just gives teams momentum, especially when you’re walking the leadoff batter, and then they kind of settle in and get ready for easier pitches to hit.”
Thompson went online and noticed the stark contrast in his stats between April and May, so his goal was to cut down on walks and hit batters for June. With the aid of a pitch he hadn’t thrown since high school — and the elimination of another one — Thompson has picked up his performance.
The Brewers decided at the beginning of June that Thompson should no longer use his cut fastball, because it wasn’t consistent and was proving to be a slow version of his fastball when it wasn’t properly executed.
Thompson was asked to start throwing a two-seam fastball. His first attempt at it during the Jacksonville series (June 6-11) went 55 feet and bounced into his bullpen catcher’s thigh, causing a welt. But overall, that first session was promising.
“We got some really good numbers on it movement-wise, and [Sounds pitching coach Jeremy Accardo] was like, ‘Dude, that’s disgusting,’” Thompson said.
After a couple of weeks, Thompson had a strong feel for the pitch, and once he started using it in games, he started generating more ground balls.
Thompson said the pitch registers on TrackMan — the data system that Shenandoah University also uses — as a 92 mph changeup.
“It’s like a hard changeup, a hard, late-sinking sinker that can get in on lefties,” Thompson said. “Then I have the slider that can go away, and then I use the four-seam up at the top of the zone. So I’m kind of using three to four pitches now.”
In terms of his overall growth, Thompson was particularly encouraged by what he did in a June series against Norfolk, which had the International League’s best record at 48-26 in the first half of the season.
On June 22, he pitched two innings and allowed only one hit and walked no batters while striking out four.
Three days later, Thompson entered the game in the fifth inning with two outs and the score tied 2-2. He got a strikeout to end the fifth. He issued a leadoff walk in the sixth — ending a streak of five walkless appearances — but he picked off the runner at first, then got a groundout and strikeout to end the frame. Nashville scored a run in the bottom of the sixth and Thompson wound up being the winning pitcher in a 3-2 victory.
That June 25 game is another example of Thompson’s growth. Thompson started out with Nashville pitching in games that weren’t particularly close, but the Sounds have trusted Thompson more and more over the course of the season. For example, Thompson was going to be handed the ball in the ninth inning of Sunday’s game against Columbus, but the game ended in the middle of the eighth inning due to rain with Nashville up 7-6.
“They play the hot hand, which a lot of baseball does anyway, and then insert you into high-leverage situations once you’ve shown that you can handle yourself for a little while,” Thompson said. “I’m looking to finish the second half strong, and hopefully, I get to debut [in the Majors] pretty soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.