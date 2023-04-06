With a spring training appearance with the Milwaukee Brewers under his belt, Darrell Thompson will now begin the journey toward making regular-season pitching appearances with the Major League Baseball franchise a reality.
The 28-year-old Sherando High School and Shenandoah University graduate is starting the 2023 Minor League Baseball season with the Brewers’ Class AA affiliate in Biloxi, Miss. The Shuckers open play in the eight-team Southern League on Friday with the first of three games at the Mississippi Braves, who play in Pearl.
A left-handed relief pitcher, Thompson arrived in Mississippi on Monday, six days after pitching one inning in the Brewers’ final spring training game against Colorado in Scottsdale, Ariz. After signing a contract with the Brewers in October, Thompson reported to Milwaukee’s spring training home in Phoenix on Feb. 15. Thompson spent four of the previous five seasons with the Schaumburg Boomers in Illinois in the independent Frontier League.
Thompson was told toward the end of spring training that he would start the year in Biloxi, which he understood given all of his previous experience came in independent baseball, and because of the talent of the other pitchers in camp. But Thompson definitely made the most of his time in Phoenix.
In early March, the Brewers started the process of adding two more pitches to Thompson’s arsenal. Thompson came to Phoenix throwing a fastball (mid-90 miles per hour, as hard as 97), changeup (84-87) and “slurve,” a combination slider/curveball. After primarily working with player development pitching coordinator Nick Childs and Biloxi pitching coach Will Schierholtz, Thompson said in a phone interview on Tuesday that he’s now adopted a cut fastball and a sweeping slider.
Thompson said for two weeks, he didn’t face many hitters so he could work on getting comfortable with those pitches and take advantage of the Brewers’ technology — like slow-motion cameras — to analyze his work on those pitches. They’re working quite well — Thompson said both are above MLB average in terms of average spin rate.
Thompson said it wasn’t difficult to adopt the pitches, because he anticipated the Brewers would want him to add a harder breaking pitch than his slurve, which he typically throws in the 76-77 mph range. Thompson experimented with a cutter prior to arriving in Phoenix, and that work helped in March.
“[With the Brewers], we found my curveball is above MLB average as well for spin and movement, so the biggest thing was trying to find a grip that I could hold and still throw it exactly the same way as I was throwing my curveball,” Thompson said. “Once we found my grip, everything else just kind of fell into place.”
Thompson said he’s throwing his cutter 87-90 mph, and has thrown it as hard as 91. His sweeping slider is 80-82.
Thompson got to pitch against other Minor Leaguers in the Arizona Cactus League beginning in mid-March prior to appearing in the Brewers’ Major League spring training game on March 28 against the Rockies. That appearance against Colorado was a long time coming.
It was the seventh time he “backed up” a spring training game, which meant he was on call to enter the game if one of the established Major League players got into trouble or threw too many pitches. For example, Thompson said if starter Chris Woodruff was scheduled to go four innings but had a rough patch in the second, a Minor League player could relieve Woodruff to finish the inning, then Woodruff could go back on the mound to start the third inning.
Thompson entered the game in the bottom of the eighth against the Rockies. He immediately fell victim to MLB’s new pitch-clock rule, which can result in balls and strikes being called against pitchers and batters without pitches being thrown when violations occur.
Thompson noted that as soon as one inning ends, there are two minutes before the next inning begins. The umpire told Thompson with 34 seconds left that he could throw one more warm-up pitch, and Thompson did. But after the ball was eventually returned to him, Thompson got caught up in his pre-inning routine. Thompson didn’t start his delivery before the two minutes were up, and a ball was called.
Thompson said before he throws his first official pitch following his warm-up, he tunes out the noise, comparing it to what Kevin Costner did in his role as Detroit Tigers pitcher Billy Chapel in the movie, “For Love of the Game.”
“I take off my hat, wipe the sweat off my brow, then I kind of close my eyes and decompress,” Thompson said. “I take a couple big breaths and I really quiet the noise. And then as soon as I come out of it, it’s, ‘All right, strike one, let’s go.’ While I was doing that, I’m forgetting that the pitch clock is going. I go to get on the mound and the catcher is telling me to hurry up, [and the umpire] called a ball.
“I didn’t let it fluster me too much. It was kind of comical that I had a pitch-clock violation before ever throwing a pitch.”
Between pitches, pitchers have 15 seconds to throw the ball with nobody on and 20 seconds if there is a baserunner. Thompson said he didn’t have any issues the rest of the inning, but he thinks more time should be added. Thompson said it’s not an easy process for someone like him who has five options for potential pitches. But Thompson also said technology does make it easier now for pitchers and catchers to find common ground on what pitch to throw.
PitchCom — which was introduced last year — is a wearable device that transmits signals from catcher to pitcher and has buttons for specifying the type of pitch and the pitch’s location. Catchers can wear the device on their leg or arm, with a listening receiver in both the pitcher’s cap and catcher’s helmet. This year, MLB is also allowing pitchers to wear PitchCom devices.
“You already know what you’re throwing before you truly step on the mound,” Thompson said. “But there’s almost no way you can shake all the way through five pitches within 15 seconds, especially with me working new pitches.
“I think with no runners on, there should be 20 [seconds to throw], and then runners on, 30. I think they scaled the time down a little bit too much in a sense where you’re almost rushing through that 15 seconds. You might see guys later in the year in big situations throwing pitches that they didn’t want to throw because they had to, or they didn’t have the availability to let a ball be called because of the clock.”
Against Colorado, after getting the first batter to line out to right, Thompson gave up an infield single to third to former Shepherd University and Kettle Run High School star outfielder Brenton Doyle Thompson, a jam-shot double to left and a sacrifice fly to right that scored Doyle after Thompson said he left a curveball up in the zone. He ended the inning with a strikeout.
“I needed a strikeout with runners on second and third, but it was a very cool experience,” Thompson said.
Thompson thinks playing with Biloxi should be a special experience as well. He’s extremely impressed by the talent level of his teammates, including one he played with and one he played against in the Frontier League.
Thompson said one of the big adjustments for him is that in the Southern League, teams play six-game series against each other. The opening three-game series is actually an anomaly. Playing an opponent six straight days, there’s a good chance Thompson could face certain hitters multiple times in a short time span.
“You come into a leverage situation in Game 1 against their best left-handed hitter, chances are you’re going to see him again, if not multiple more times in the week,” Thompson said. “It makes it a little harder reliever-wise, because you don’t have that surprise attack on him. But at the same time, you get to kind of exploit and see some of the hitters’ weaknesses, and then kind of use that to how you’re going to pitch to him. I’m kinda eager to see what playing a team six straight days is going to turn into.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.