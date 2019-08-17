MIDDLETOWN — A Frederick County farm that played a role in the Battle of Cedar Creek has an additional role to add to its credentials: the setting for the film short “Free.”
For 48 hours in September 2018, Thorndale Farm in Middletown served as the filming location for the 12-minute short about Frederick Douglass, which was produced by Los Angeles-based production company, LDR Creative. Producers were looking for a historic farm that would have been appropriate for the film’s setting, and Thorndale, built in 1760, fit the bill perfectly.
Owner Bob Clark, who purchased the house in 2012, said he had listed the farm on the Virginia Film Office’s website as a filming location.
“The director Ben Hartley came from New York, along with the director of photography, and did a site visit and subsequently decided that this is the location they wanted to use,” said Clark, who worked alongside the film crew, serving as the location manager.
According to the film’s website, “Free” tells the story of Frederick Douglass when he was a young slave who was secretly taught to read and write by his master’s wife. They used the air as their blackboard.
“It’s really about literacy, understanding that literacy is the pathway to freedom. That was the whole overarching theme of the movie,” said Clark.
The film has won awards at film festivals, including the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema in California, where it won Best Short Film and Best Supporting Actor in a Short.
You can see the film on Aug. 31, when it makes its Virginia premiere at Thorndale Farm at the event From Farm to Film. You’ll get to meet the filmmakers of “Free,” and watch two other films:
“Boxed,” which tells the story of Henry “Box” Brown, a slave who in 1849 mailed himself in a wooden crate to freedom to abolitionists in Philadelphia; and “Black Dispatch,” about a slave who lives in a Confederate officer’s home and provides intelligence information to the Union.
“We started with ours and this genre just sort of formulated itself, it really stuck to a 19th century sort of theme,” said Clark.
The evening also includes barbecue by Shaffer’s BBQ, live music by the Susquehanna Travellers, members of the 2nd U.S. Cavalary mounted reenactment and living history group and Grace the Amazing Mule, a local quarter horse that has made appearances in film and television. You’ll also have chances to win prizes, including a one-time use of Thorndale Farm for a private event.
The event is made possible by a grant from the Virginia Film Office.
“We received a small stipend from the Virginia Film Office to promote our film and film in Virginia. The producer asked if we could do something at the farm, and we talked about the idea for this event, and make it film-centric, and we bring in other shorts, get some music, some interesting entertainment, and we came up with this idea From Farm to Film,” said Clark.
“It’s a four-hour event culminating in the idea that we’re going to show short movies that are associated with Virginia, with slavery, literacy within this genre.”
There will be discussions about the Virginia film industry and behind-the-scenes of the filming of “Free.”
For example, Clark said that at the end of “Free,” you’ll see the dedication, “For Hannah” — but you wouldn’t know who Hannah was. Clark explained that when he was doing research for the farm, he found an appraisal of the property from the 1860s that listed a female slave by the name Hannah along with her value.
“We were filming overnight, at four in the morning we took lunch, I was talking to Ben Hartley the director and we were talking about history and I said there was a slave here, at least one. I know there was more in the family, since they owned 700 acres. But I know of one listed on the appraisement, and I’d like her credited at the end of the movie, to bring some kind of recognition or mention to her,” he said.
Clark hopes other filmmakers will look to his farm and the surrounding area as a potential filming location.
“The film industry in Virginia, it brings money into the communities, it brings a cast, crew, they purchase equipment, we were buying food from Italian Touch, had to rent equipment, generators, a boom, etc.,” he said.
“It’s good for the economy and Virginia. It’s cliché to say this but the Shenandoah Valley has a lot to offer to the film industry.”
Clark believes that his farm and other locations in our area have interesting stories to tell, stories that may be of interest to film producers.
“A common thread in my belief about the farm, this isn’t Mount Vernon by any means, but it’s a small drop in a family history that exists here, there’s a historical aspect for Frederick County, there’s a Civil War aspect, and it’s a small drop in all those stories, but from my experience in going places and speaking with people, people are interested in those stories,” he said.
For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit www.freeafilm.com
