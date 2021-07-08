WINCHESTER — Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre (SSMT) has returned to the stage with live performances of the musical “Grease.”
SSMT — a professional summer stock theater company produced by Shenandoah Conservatory at Shenandoah University — typically stages three full-scale musicals each summer attended by thousands. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, led to the theater cancelling its live shows last summer.
“Grease,” which hit the stage July 1 and runs through Aug. 1, will be SSMT’s only show this summer. The musical features hits including “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’” and “We Go Together.”
“Grease” — one of the longest-running Broadway shows — was made into a blockbuster movie in 1978 starring Olivia Newton-John as Sandy and John Travolta as Danny. In the summer of 1958, the teenagers meet and fall in love at the beach.
“With its raucous and rambunctious humor, ‘Grease’ satirically captures the age-old desire for high schoolers to be provocative and rebellious,” SSMT said about the musical on its website. “With this production, SSMT takes a fresh look under the hood of this old favorite, revealing how it has stood the test of time.”
Jeremy Scott Blaustein, the musical’s director, said rehearsals began just two weeks before the first show, as the state’s social distancing and mask guidelines eased.
Cast members were required to take COVID-19 tests before rehearsals and monitored their daily symptoms through an app system.
Blaustein said rehearsals were initially awkward as cast members adjusted to sharing scenes in close proximity with one another.
“Everybody kept remarking on just how strange it was to dance with somebody else again,” Blaustein said. “Once we got past that, it felt more normal.”
Another safety measure is that all cast and crew members must be affiliated with Shenandoah University. Any other year, Blaustein said only 25% of cast and crew would be connected with the university. The rest would be recruited through thousands of auditions across the country by the theater company.
Additionally, each show’s audience is limited to 300 people, half of the normal capacity.
When shows were cancelled last year, patrons could either receive a refund or donate it to the theater company. Blaustein said about 75% of patrons donated.
“I cannot express how sincerely touching it was to know that we have the support of the community and how many people reached out to us over the past year,” he said.
Tickets for “Grease” are $20 to $38 and can be purchased at tickets.su.edu/overview/2021-ssmt-grease/ or by calling the Box Office at 540-665-4569 noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.