WINCHESTER — Several thousand people crowded downtown Winchester to celebrate the nation's 243rd birthday a day early at the seventh annual Rockin' Independence Eve on Wednesday night.
The event featured fireworks, food trucks, animals from the Heavenly Hart Farm & Mini Petting Zoo and historical re-enactors.
Among the thousands of visitors was Alejandra Mora, who moved to the United States in April from Costa Rica to work in Martinsburg, W.Va. Accompanying Mora was her sister Vernoica Mora and Veronica’s husband Oscar Quintero — who were visiting from Costa Rica.
Alejandra said she did some research for things to do on the July 4th, and felt coming to Winchester’s Rockin' Independence Eve would be a good way to see how Americans celebrate their independence.
“It’s beautiful,” Veronica Mora said of the event, roughly 30 minutes before the fireworks started. “It’s nice to see the families together, the kids having fun. We love the fountain with the lights, that was amazing. We are waiting for the fireworks. We are having a countdown. That is the main attraction we are waiting for. I hope they are spectacular.”
The trio said they particularly enjoyed the live country and bluegrass music performed by the U.S. Navy's Country Current, which was performed in the Taylor Pavilion.
Veronica Mora said that since Costa Rica doesn’t have an army, it was cool to see United States soldiers. She also said she enjoyed the old shops in Winchester and how the event brought so many families — young and old — together.
“The people around us were having so much fun and dancing,” Veronica Mora said. “For us, that is something we just see in the movies.”
Also at the Taylor Pavilion, there was live music from local musician Robbie Limon, a beer and wine garden and a Snow White Grill Hamburger Eating contest.
The hamburger-eating contest involved eight participants, most of which came from the Winchester Royals baseball team. The goal was to see who could eat eight hamburgers the fastest. Winchester Royals third baseman Loren Franck was crowned the winner, after he devoured the hamburgers in less than four minutes.
“I’ve had some experience winning eating contests before,” Franck told The Star. “It’s nothing new to me. I’ve never done it with burgers, though. It’s only been watermelon. It feels great, absolutely fantastic. It feels way better than I thought it would feel. I might go home and have some ribs or something in about 30 minutes. I don’t feel sick at all.”
Members of Col. James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution dressed as soldiers from the Revolutionary War, interacted with visitors on the Loudoun Street Mall. The organization, founded in the 1880s, primarily provides education about the Revolutionary War. Members must be descendants of those who supported the American Revolution.
Member Marc Robinson said sometimes people don’t think too much about how America fought for its independence during July 4th celebrations. He also said history isn’t taught nearly as much as it should, and that several younger people mistook them for dressing up as British soldiers or Civil War soldiers. Overall though, member Bill Wood said the response from the public about the historical society was “very, very positive.”
At 9:15 p.m., the crowd moved east, crowding Kent Street to watch the fireworks. The fireworks were launched near the parking lot of the former Winchester Star building at 2 N. Kent street.
Area resident Lisa Woods said she loved the fireworks, describing them as “non-stop” without any pauses. Mike Ebhardt, who came to the event with his wife, daughter, son-in-law and two grandsons said it has become a family tradition to attend Rockin' Independence Eve.
“We just love the event,” Ebhardt said. “We love coming down here, setting up, enjoying the walking mall and the crowds. We always get kettle corn.”
Special Event Coordinator Dario Savarese, president of Full Circle Marketing, said that the event had been planned over the period of several months.
"I couldn't be any more pleased with the way the evening went," Savarese said. "I talked to people that were from three different states that were down here visiting. I got rave reviews regarding the United States Navy Country Current band. It's great to see the Winchester vibe between the events, the restaurants, the boutiques and people who bought and renovated buildings. It's all of these pieces of the puzzle that come together that make Winchester great."
