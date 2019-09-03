WINCHESTER — Twenty years ago Concern Hotline’s first Friday Fish Fry fed 500 hungry attendees. During what is now the non-profit organization’s largest fundraiser, volunteers will likely see numbers around 2,200 this year.
The 20th annual Concern Hotline Friday Fish Fry will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday at Grove’s Winchester Harley-Davidson, located at 140 Independence Drive off U.S. 50 East. The event will take place rain or shine.
“We’re pretty excited,” said Concern Hotline Executive Director Rusty Holland. “We changed the lineup this year. We went out and got a major band — Junk Food — from Northern Virginia. They’ll bring a whole new vibe and a whole new sound to the Fish Fry.”
Junk Food will play popular hits from the 1980s and ’90s. The band is also an advocate for suicide prevention. Holland wanted to bring a festival feel to the event, similar to that of the first Fish Fry. A dance floor will be set up near the band.
“You can get up there and shake it if you want to,” Holland said.
Although the entertainment is a little different this year, the food menu will remain the same staples that keep guests coming back. More than 1,200 pounds of fish from USA Seafood and Produce will get battered and fried. Glory Days Grill is providing the coleslaw and cornbread this year, along with cookies from Bonnie Blue, water from Culligan and soda from RC Cola. Concern Hotline is also partnering with Flavours by Sodexo at Shenandoah University this year to make the red beans and rice. Pizza will also be provided by Papa John’s.
For those who want to indulge in the meal, but can’t stay for the event, the drive-through dinners are still an option this year.
A free shuttle will also take guests from the north end of the Loudoun Street Mall to the Fish Fry from 4 to 9 p.m. the day of the event.
T-shirts for sale at the event will don a new logo for this year. Holland said they are also looking for a logo for future Fish Fry events. Anyone interested in creating a logo can submit it through the Concern Hotline website at concernhotline.org.
The Fish Fry is an important event for Concern Hotline, as it is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. The non-profit is an anonymous information and referral, crisis intevention, and suicide prevention hotline that has served the Northern Shenandoah Valley for 51 years.
This year Holland is looking to raise funds to support suicide prevention training, which the organization offers free to the community and costs Concern Hotline about $2,500 per training.
“Suicide is up, especially in this area,” Holland said. “And suicide calls are up. We’re hitting a rough patch here.”
Funds raised at the Fish Fry will also go toward marketing and ensuring the hotline continues to operate.
Last year, due to rain, numbers were down with 700 people at the gate and 700 at the drive-through. But this year, Holland is expecting that number to increase. Concern Hotline started with 2,250 available tickets, and has already sold more than 1,000. Many of the sales were from local businesses, who give the tickets to their staff, or area radio stations promoting the event and giving tickets away.
Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased in advance at Harvest Moon Natural Foods at 2021 S. Loudoun Street; Two Fat Butchers at 239 South St. in Front Royal; John B. Hayes Tobacconist at 50 E. Piccadilly St.; Lykens Chiropractic at 650 Cedar Creek Grade, Suite 207; the Concern Hotline business office located at 301 N. Cameron St.; and Grove’s Harley Davidson. Tickets are also available online at www.eventbrite.com.
