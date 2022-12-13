This Saturday, as volunteers in Strasburg lay 500 wreaths on the gravesites of veterans at Riverview Cemetery as part of the first-ever Riverview Project, another 500 wreaths will be laid on the graves of veterans at 14 other cemeteries around the county.
Part of the annual Wreaths Across America effort to honor veterans, this year’s local events will be larger than in past years.
"This is our first year doing it in Strasburg,” said Marty White, president and general manager of Stover Funeral Home, which is sponsoring the event.
“[It’s] our project,” he said. “This is the first year that we’ve ever done it.”
The Riverview Project will lay wreaths on the grave of every veteran buried at Riverview Cemetery, he said.
When the wreaths arrive in town at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, police and fire personnel will escort an Army truck into town from Interstate 81 with the Strasburg Fire Department flying a flag.
At the noon cemetery, they’ll have an honor guard from the American Legion Post 77 in Strasburg do a 21-gun salute and will hear the playing of TAPS before they’re given a brief instruction on how to lay a wreath. He said they’ll call out each name before laying each wreath, with Strasburg High School’s National Honor Society helping.
Stover, who was part of Arlington’s Wreaths Across America event for 12 years, said this is a big deal for Strasburg.
“This is the first-ever, so it’s kind of like the inaugural year,” he said.
The wreaths were handmade from evergreen clippings in Maine, where Wreaths Across America is headquartered, and Stover said the 500 wreaths cost $7,500 to make and transport by additional volunteers. The wreaths arrived in the area on Monday.
“They started a convoy on Friday,” Stover said, “and these wreaths go all over the United States.”
In Winchester, Civil Air Patrol’s Winchester Composite Squadron will host a National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday at the Winchester National Cemetery. Visitors are invited to help lay wreaths starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. A ceremony will begin at noon to honor those who gave their lives in service for our country. More than 1,550 wreaths will be laid, with more than 300 community members having volunteered to help.
In Clarke County, the Clarke County CAP Composite Squadron GA-452 (GA0135P) will lay wreaths at Winterville Cemetery at noon on Saturday.
In Warren County, American Legion Reese-Hyman Post 96 will help lay wreaths at area cemeteries at noon on Saturday.
Other participating cemeteries in Shenandoah County will receive wreaths at the following times on Saturday:
- Bethel Lutheran at 263 Bethel Church Road, Edinburg, at 12:30 p.m.
- Conicville UCC at 14561 Senedo Road, Mount Jackson, at 1:30 p.m.
- Detrick Cemetery at Fort Valley Road & Seven Fountains Road, Fort Valley, at 1 p.m.
- Keller (AKA Hottle-Keller) at Sand Ridge Road, Mt. Olive, at 2:15 p.m.
- Mt. Hermon UMC at 3821 Orkney Grade, Mount Jackson, at noon
- Mt. Jackson Colored Cemetery at 205 Nelson St., Mount Jackson, at 12:30 p.m.
- Mt. Zion Lutheran Cemetery at 3055 Fairview Road, Woodstock, at noon
- Riverview Cemetery (Mt. Zion UMC) at Va. 758 (Cemetery Road) & Va. 658 (French Woods Road) Woodstock, at 11:30 p.m.
- Saumsville Christian at 2035 Saumsville Road, Maurertown, at 12:30 p.m.
- St John's UCC at 1010 Headquarters Road, Hamburg, at 12:30 p.m.
- St Luke Lutheran at 923 St Luke Road, Woodstock, at 11:30 p.m.
- Trinity UCC at 318 Alum Springs Road, Basye, at 12:30 p.m.
- Zion Christian at 1772 Zion Church Road, Maurertown, 12:30 p.m.
For more information, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.
