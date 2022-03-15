BERRYVILLE — A new local music ensemble hopes to make a production of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” an annual Christmas tradition in Berryville and Clarke County.
The Main Street Chamber Orchestra (MSCO) will receive $500 from Berryville Town Council to help cover expenses for a performance later this year. The money is part of $4,500 allocated to help three arts organizations in anticipation that state money will be obtained to match the contributions.
Established in late 2020, the MSCO held its first performance of “The Nutcracker” last December at Grace Episcopal Church. Approximately 200 people attended.
“We believe this was the largest audience to ever hear a classical musical presentation in Berryville,” Jon Goldberg, the orchestra’s music director, wrote in its grant application.
Another production is planned in December of this year. The orchestra, with help from the Blue Ridge Studio for the Performing Arts, wants to expand the production to include more musicians and performers.
The closest productions of “The Nutcracker” with live professional orchestras are in Manassas and Washington, D.C. Goldberg wants there to be one closer to home.
“It is our hope that the Berryville Nutcracker will become an annual holiday tradition attracting a regional audience,” he wrote.
The town also is giving $500 to the Community Music School of the Piedmont. The school aims to use its grant for programs such as Music Together, enabling children up to age 5 to develop musical skills with help from parents, and the Instrument Petting Zoo, enabling children to examine real musical instruments and hear the sounds they make, its application shows.
Meanwhile, Barns of Rose Hill will get $3,500 from the town. Executive Director Sarah Ames wrote in its application that the Barns intends to use the money to continue offering a “variety of free and diverse programs throughout the year” to help people of all ages enjoy the arts.
Both the Barns and the MSCO asked for the full $4,500 that the town budgeted as matches for Virginia Commission for the Arts (VCA) grants. The Community Music School requested $3,000.
The council’s Community Development Committee considered organizations’ requests and made recommendations for allocations based on how much they believe the projects will benefit the Berryville area, said Community Development Director Christy Dunkle. The full council then approved the recommendations in a 5-0 vote following a motion by Recorder Erecka Gibson. Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez abstained from voting because of her daughter’s involvement with one of the organizations.
Berryville has received VCA Creative Communities Partner Grant funds annually — except for one year — during the past decade. The money traditionally went to Berryville Main Street, the nonprofit organization that promotes downtown development and which used to operate a gallery. In 2019, the town didn’t apply for the funds after learning the organization didn’t meet the VCA’s requirement for recipients to be stand-alone arts organizations, according to Dunkle.
If the VCA funds come forth again, the organizations’ allocations will double.
But the three approved organizations will receive Berryville’s allocations for them, regardless of whether the state money is received, Dunkle emphasized.
She has no reason to believe it won’t be received this year.
“We’ve gotten it for many years, and it hasn’t gone away,” she said.
Six organizations, including Berryville Main Street, submitted requests this year. The applications of the other two, Chambers Studio and Social Graces Ballroom Dance Studio, were deemed incomplete, officials said.
