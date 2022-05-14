BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Historic Preservation Commission next week will present certificates of merit to four people involved in three restoration projects.
Kim Tierney and Rod Baird will be honored for their restoration of Bloomfield, a large stone house on Lewisville Road near the West Virginia line.
Built by Jacob Larue in 1775, the residence was largely uninhabitable when the couple bought the property in 2018, according to HPC officials. They have since restored the structure, doing most of the work themselves, even before moving to Clarke County from Texas. They also have documented their restoration efforts online, attracting a large social media following.
Michael McKenney will be recognized for his preservation of River House.
Dating to around 1820, River House is a rambling stone dwelling on the west bank of the Shenandoah River. McKenney bought the property in 2007 and began rehabilitating it in 2018. Some previous renovations had harmed the house’s structural integrity, HPC officials said.
McKenney corrected drainage problems and repaired the stone walls and foundation. He reconstructed porches removed by previous owners. He used state rehabilitation tax credits toward the work and documented the project so others can learn from his experience.
Sandy Lerner will be recognized for the rehabilitation and reuse of Locke’s Mill.
The Colonial-era mill, one of two functioning grist mills in Clarke County, already had been restored by previous owners Jon and Carol Joyce when Lerner purchased it in 2016. The HPC honored the Joyces for their work in 2014.
Following her purchase of Locke’s Mill, Lerner’s farm manager, Chris Damewood, along with miller Roger Steyaert and craftsman Billy Holsinger, made major contributions to the restoration. In 2017, Lerner had the mill certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as organic.
A certificate of merit also will be awarded next week to the Clermont Foundation for the 2015 restoration of a former residence for enslaved workers at the historic Clermont Farm.
“Every year, it is truly an honor to recognize the hard work that owners of historic properties put into restoring and preserving their homes and buildings,” HPC Chairwoman Betsy Arnett said in a news release. “Restoring a historic property is a definitely labor of love. These awards are a small way of letting people know that the community has noticed and appreciates their efforts to retain Clarke County’s historic character.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.