A free, three-part webinar that starts on Tuesday aims to teach people how to grow organic vegetables this spring.
“Grow Your Dinner, for Beginners” is hosted by local nonprofit organization Sustainability Matters and will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the next three Tuesdays.
“It’s aimed at new gardeners,” said Sonia Zamborsky, communications director for the organization. “How to garden without breaking the bank.”
She said that people from low-income or food-insecure households could gain some tips on saving money on organic produce by growing it themselves.
“There’s a stigma that organic is expensive,” Zamborsky said.
That is sometimes the case, but if you buy organic produce as seeds or seedlings, she said it’s much more economical.
The series will be led by Paula Brownlee, Deb Abercrombie and Zamborsky and focus on gardening basics and techniques, also offering ways to discover the best sources for free seeds and how to address mishaps like the sudden death of a tomato plant.
Participants can also learn how to upcycle unused or broken items as gardening supplies to keep them out of landfills.
Register for the gardening series at gyd.eventbrite.com. For more information on the program or Sustainability Matters, visit facebook.com/SustainabilityMattersVA or sustainabilitymatters.earth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.