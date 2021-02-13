WINCHESTER — Virginia State Police Trooper Christopher Greene was parked by the shoulder of Interstate 81 in Woodstock around 1:10 p.m. Friday when he spotted a northbound black Ford Fusion resembling the getaway car in a double homicide in Anderson, South Carolina.
When Greene tried to stop the car, he said the driver led him on a chase into Winchester that reached 120 mph and ended with the driver driving south in the northbound lanes and crashing 100 yards down an embankment about a mile south of Exit 310 (Va. 37). The suspects fled the Ford, but were quickly apprehended.
Greene said he'd heard an earlier "be on the lookout" broadcast, or BOLO, about three suspects being in a Ford Fusion with South Carolina license plates. He followed the car and while the Tennessee license plate number was different than the one in the BOLO, he decided to make a traffic stop because the men resembled the suspects. He said he activated his lights and sirens, and the driver started to pull over by Exit 298 in Strasburg, but fled when two other police cruisers arrived to back up Greene.
Traveling at speeds between 90 mph and 120 mph, the driver weaved in and out of traffic and drove on the right shoulder during the approximately 10-minute, 20-mile chase, Greene said. No one was seriously hurt in the chase.
Around Exit 313 at Va. 7, Greene said the driver crossed the median and fled south. While driving south, the driver crossed the median into the northbound lanes three times. "They were back and forth multiple times," Greene said.
The last time the driver crossed into the northbound lanes was when he crashed down the embankment. Greene, who followed State Police protocol to never follow a car driving the wrong way on the highway, continued south until he could turn around safely. He said he and other troopers apprehended two of the men at gunpoint.
The first man quickly surrendered near the car. The second was hiding in a creek near where the car crashed.
"We continued walking through the woods following the footprints in the snow and followed them down to the creek and they disappeared," Greene said. "We continued down the creek to see if we saw them on the other side and, at that point, another trooper observed a guy wearing a hat in the creek."
The third suspect was caught near the creek off Tasker Road by the Nature Drive intersection and the Bowman Library in Stephens City. The area was searched for evidence by a State Police dog and handler around 2 p.m.
Anderson police and Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore didn't return calls on Friday afternoon or evening, but television station WHNS in Greenville, South Carolina, reported that 24-year-old Daquavious Antonio Tillison and 33-year-old Lorenzo Sanchez Hunter were fatally shot on Saturday night on a street in Anderson. The city of about 27,000 is approximately two hours northeast of Atlanta.
Citing Anderson police, WHNS identified the suspects as William Christopher Flynn and Dominick and Frank Rhoads and said they might be driving in a 2014 Ford Fusion. Quoting police and Tillison's brother, television station WSPA said the killings occurred in front of Tillison's home shortly after he returned from a bar where he had been in a fight with three men. According to WSPA, Anderson police said Frank Rhoads shot Hunter and Tillison with a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol and Dominic Rhoads drove him to and from the shooting. They said Flynn was with Dominic and Frank Rhoads.
Virginia State Police identified the driver of the Ford Fusion as Frank Rhoads and said he was hospitalized with minor injuries before being booked. Rhoads, age and address unavailable, was charged locally with eluding police, reckless driving and driving with fictitious license plate tags.
Greene, a trooper since 2017, said the pursuit wasn't his first, but was his first involving homicide suspects. He said he benefited from pursuit training.
Congratulations, guys. Three more criminals off the streets.
