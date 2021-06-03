BOYCE — With less than a week before the filing deadline, at least one more official candidate is needed to form a slate for Boyce's municipal election on Nov. 2.
Only two candidates so far are officially running, yet three seats are up for grabs. One is recorder, a post similar to vice mayor and currently held by Dennis Hall. The other two are regular Town Council seats currently held by Carol Coffelt and Whitney Maddox.
Hall has been on the council since 2014. In May, he was appointed by the panel to serve as recorder until the election. He succeeded Ruth Hayes, who resigned from the seat because she moved to Berryville.
Coffelt was appointed by the council to fill its regular seat vacated by Hall until the election.
The council appointed Maddox to fill her seat last September. She succeeded Carol Everly, who resigned her seat.
Coffelt is seeking election to her seat on Nov. 2. She is a certified candidate whose name will appear on the ballot, having completed the required paperwork, according to Barbara Bosserman, Clarke County's general registrar and elections director.
During a council meeting Tuesday night, Maddox indicated she hasn't yet decided whether she will run for election.
Hall has been certified as an official candidate. However, he filed his paperwork to run not for recorder, but rather a regular council seat.
Asked why he doesn't want to continue as recorder, Hall said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon he's willing to serve in that capacity if nobody else is.
"I just really don't want to do it," he said. He just agreed to be recorder temporarily because he was asked, he added.
Being recorder carries more responsibility than being a regular council member, Hall pointed out. For example, the recorder is responsible for preparing minutes of council meetings and presiding over meetings when the mayor is absent.
"It's not that hard of a task," he said. But now that he's in his 70s, "I just want to enjoy my retirement."
Should nobody officially run for recorder, a write-in candidate can be elected, if he or she is verified as a registered voter living in Boyce and agrees to serve, Bosserman said.
Hall said he understands someone is considering a write-in campaign for recorder, if no official candidate steps forward.
"I don't know for sure," he said.
"We've had elections held with no certified candidate on the ballot," Bosserman said. In those instances, "a write-in candidate was elected and served."
In November 2019, Floyd Hudson was elected to Boyce's council after being a write-in candidate, and he continues to serve.
If nobody runs for recorder — either on the ballot or as a write-in — and therefore no one is elected to the seat, the council will have to petition Clarke County Circuit Court for a special election. It then can appoint someone to temporarily fill the post until the election, said Bosserman.
Council members on Tuesday night voiced concern about the lack of choice among council candidates, and there being no recorder candidate, so far.
"I've been talking with everybody on the street who walks by my house, but nobody wants to" run, said Mayor Richard Kibler.
"It's a perfect example of small town Boyce," said Hudson. With only about 600 residents, the field of potential candidates is extremely limited.
Furthermore, "this job is a demanding job," he said of being a council member. And, "you (only) get paid $400 to do it."
In Boyce, the recorder is paid more annually than the mayor — $950 versus $900, respectively — for being responsible for the minutes. Regular council members are paid $420 per year.
Tuesday is the deadline to file candidacy paperwork. That includes a Declaration of Candidacy, Certificate of Candidate Qualifications and Statement of Economic Interests, plus candidacy petitions signed by qualified registered voters. For more information, call either the Clarke County Office of Elections at 540-955-5168 or the Virginia Department of Elections at 800-552-9745.
