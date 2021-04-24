WINCHESTER — No one has filed to run for any of the three open seats on the seven-member Frederick County School Board, said Frederick County Director of Elections Rich Venskoske.
The deadline to file as a candidate for the Frederick County School Board is June 8, Venskoske said. The election is Nov. 2.
As of Friday, there are currently no candidates qualified to appear on the ballot for the seats representing the Red Bud, Shawnee and Stonewall districts. Anyone interested in running must live in the district they’re campaigning in and collect at least 125 signatures from qualified voters in that same district.
Two of the three board members now holding the seats up for election have announced they will not seek another four-year term.
Chairman Jay Foreman, who has served for six years on the board, announced Tuesday night he will not seek another term serving the Shawnee District.
Vice Chairwoman Shontyá Washington, who has served on the board representing the Red Bud District since 2018, will also not seek another term. Instead, Washington is running as an Independent for the Red Bud District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors in the November election.
Frank Wright, who has held the seat for the Stonewall District since 2013, did not respond to a recent request for comment from The Star about whether he plans to run.
Frederick County School Board members earn a yearly salary of $5,700.
