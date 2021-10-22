WINCHESTER — Few details are being released about a stabbing that police said happened around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 outside the 81 Bar & Grill in the Winchester Gateway Plaza shopping center off Berryville Pike (Va. 7).
Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said in a Thursday email that investigators aren’t saying who was stabbed, what type of injuries the victim suffered, or the motive.
He said the attack wasn’t reported until Saturday and several possible witnesses are being questioned. The Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page a man and two women who left the parking lot on motorcycles are suspects in the attack.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” Gosnell said. “No other information is being released at this time.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162. They can also call Winchester/Frederick/Clarke Crime Solvers at 540-665-8477 or use their P3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.