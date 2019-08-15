Today's fair schedule
Veteran’s Day: All Active & Military Veterans Admitted Free All Day
9 a.m. Dairy Shows
9:30 a.m. Sheep & Goat Olympics
10 a.m. Gates & Building Exhibits Open
2, 4, 6, 8 p.m. SAWJAC Show
5 p.m. Beef or Chicken Barbecue Dinner
5:30 p.m. Bunny Carrot Eating Contest
6 p.m. Junior Swine Show
6 p.m. Carnival opens
6:30 p.m. Dragon MotorSports Truck & Tractor Pull
10:30 p.m. All building exhibits closed to public
