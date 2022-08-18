Veteran’s Day
All active and past military veterans will be admitted for free all day
9 a.m. – Dairy shows in the Show Barn.
9:30 a.m. – Sheep & Goat Olympics at the infield. Open to Clarke 4-H/FFA members.
10 a.m. – Gates and building exhibits open to the public.
2-8 p.m. — SAWJAC Shows, starting every two hours, on the hour.
3 p.m. – Veteran Appreciation Event in the grandstand.
3 p.m. – Open Commercial Breeding Doe Show in the Show Barn, followed by the Junior Breeding Doe Show.
5-7:30 p.m. – Beef or chicken barbecue dinners for sale.
6 p.m. – Carnival rides open.
6 p.m. – Junior Goat Showmanship Show and the Market and Bred and Owned Goat Show in the Show Barn, followed by the Adult Showmanship Show.
6:30 p.m. — Figure 8 & Demolition Derby, followed by the Auto Demolition Derby.
For more information, visit clarkecountyfair.org.
