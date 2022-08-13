BERRYVILLE — A member of the Berryville Planning Commission is running unopposed for the Town Council’s Ward 4 seat in the Nov. 8 election.
Ryan Tibbens was certified as the only official candidate after filing the required paperwork, according to Clarke County General Registrar/Elections Director Barbara Bosserman.
June 21 was the filing deadline for local offices.
Tibbens, of Battlefield Estates, is an English teacher, having worked in the Loudoun County Public Schools since 2006.
He’s an entrepreneur, too. Since 2016, he has operated Tibbens Educational Services and Tutoring (TEST), which coaches students in reading/writing, critical thinking and public speaking to help them gain admission to college, according to his résumé.
A James Madison University graduate, Tibbens has a bachelor’s degree in English, with secondary education and anthropology as minors, and a master’s degree in teaching with emphasis on English and secondary education.
He served two years on the Berryville Board of Zoning Appeals before being appointed to the Planning Commission in 2020.
Tibbens said current Ward 4 Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez approached him about running for her seat after she decided not to file for a second four-year term. (See related story.)
He made the decision to run out of a desire to help Berryville be the best place it can be, he said.
“I sincerely care for the town,” Tibbens said. “You should take advantage of chances ... to help (your community) whenever you can.”
He vowed that he doesn’t have any specific issue that he’s trying to advance one way or another.
Despite being involved in town government for four years, “I have a lot to learn” about it, he said.
Asked to comment on several issues of his choice, Tibbens said he recognizes that Berryville will grow somewhat in the future.
What’s needed, he said, is “slow, measured growth in a smart way” so the town and Clarke County remain a small, rural community amid the burgeoning Northern Virginia and Northern Shenandoah Valley regions.
“I don’t think we necessarily need a lot of new growth in town,” he continued, referring to new industry. Rather, he said he would like to see existing local businesses grow and prosper.
In addition, Tibbens said he wants to see vacant storefronts in downtown Berryville filled, as well as more recreational offerings, particularly for children.
Originally from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Tibbens and his wife, Ashley, have lived in Berryville for a decade. They previously lived in Washington, D.C., suburbs in Loudoun and Fairfax counties.
They have three young children, all of whom are enrolled — or eventually will be — in the Clarke County Public Schools, he said.
Although it’s a small town, Berryville is “big enough to have a diversification of opinion (among residents) and activity,” Tibbens said. Yet it remains “a close community” where people know and care about each other, he observed.
That’s what makes it special, he said.
Tibbens has a website, www.ryantibbens.com, where voters can learn more about him.
Two other council seats are up for grabs on Nov. 8. Only incumbents are vying for them.
Diane Harrison, who is in her first term, is running for the Ward 2 seat. Recorder Erecka Gibson is running for vice mayor, but it’s essentially the same office that she now holds.
A charter change was approved by the General Assembly, enabling Berryville to have a vice mayor instead of a recorder. Either is the second highest-ranking elected official of a town or city, behind the mayor. However, most communities, as part of modern local government practices, now refer to the office as vice mayor.
