WINCHESTER — The first live show to grace the stage in Winchester Public Schools since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year opens at 7 p.m. Friday in Handley High School’s Patsy Cline Theatre.
“Beauty and the Beast” is a division-wide performance. Additional show times are 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place, such as enforcing social distancing and wearing face masks. Only 300 people are permitted at each performance due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Tickets are $10 per person. They are available for purchase at Handley from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday and may be purchased via cash or check made payable to Handley High School.
For more information, contact Amanda Jenkins at jenkinsa@wps.k12.va.us
