WINCHESTER — Thousands of people enjoy the pancakes and sausage served by the Kiwanis Club of Winchester during their Pancake Day fundraisers.
And thousands of people can enjoy them once again — but they’ll have to get their food to-go this time.
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will hold its Pancake Day fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 in Jim Barnett Park. Because of the coronvirus pandemic, the food will be served in to-go containers for diners to drive through and pick up.
The Kiwanis Club has been holding Pancake Day fundraisers since 1956. In recent years, the club has offered two Pancake Days each year with each event attracting about 6,000 patrons. Nearly 1,700 of those meals were carry-out meals, so the club has experience in packing up meals.
Each meal will consist of Aunt Jemima pancakes, link sausage made by Gore’s Meats, butter and syrup. Because juice and hot coffee will not be included, the price will be $6 per meal. Children under 4 will eat free.
Proceeds from Kiwanis Pancake Day help out the community, particularly children and youth. The club also makes grants to other local service agencies that also help kids. A tiny percentage of the receipts go to Kiwanis International.
Club members are selling tickets now. Several local businesses are also selling tickets including The Insurance Center, Les Veach Insurance, Gore’s Meats, Steamy’s Café, Stonewall Mini-Storage, Winchester Restaurant Equipment and 0 to 60 Café.
Patrons should buy tickets in advance to keep the line moving on Pancake Day.
The club’s spring Pancake Day had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. To make sure patrons stay safe at the upcoming fundraiser, the Kiwanians are taking extra precautions to protect volunteers and diners from exposure to the virus, according to Kiwanian John Conrad, chair of this year’s Pancake Day steering committee.
Everyone will pick up meals from their vehicles. Conrad recommends patrons enter Jim Barnett Park on its south end via Lowry Drive. They should the signs to the station where meals may be ordered. Pickup will be at a second station under the overhang of the War Memorial building’s Social Hall.
“I assure our patrons there will be lots of helpful Kiwanis volunteers and signage to clarify and speed the pickup process,” Conrad said.
Just as they have in previous years, the club will sell any leftover cooked sausage to patrons at the end of the day. Anyone who wants to purchase the extra sausage for $5 a pound should come back to the park about 3 p.m. to see if there are any leftovers.
