WINCHESTER — A little over a 100 tickets are left for the Patsy Cline Classic XI concert featuring Ronnie Milsap at 8 p.m. Oct. 23 in Handley High School’s Patsy Cline Theatre.
Proceeds from the show will benefit the Winchester Education Foundation, which supports Winchester Public Schools and the Emil & Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center.
Milsap is a Grammy Award winner and Country Music Hall of Famer. His hits include “Smoky Mountain Rain,” “(There’s) No Gettin’ Over Me,” “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It for the World,” and “Lost in the Fifties Tonight.”
COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the concert.
“All patrons attending the Patsy Cline Classic XI – An Evening with Ronnie Milsap at The Patsy Cline Theatre at Handley High School are required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a medically-administered laboratory-based negative test result from a test taken within the 72 hours prior to the show, along with a matching photo ID,” according to an email from organizers. “Proof of vaccination can be your physical vaccine card or a photo of your card. Refunds WILL NOT be issued for failure to provide proof of vaccine or negative test.”
Concert-goers must also wear masks. Boxes of masks will be available in case people don’t have them.
Doors to the venue will open at 7 p.m. Please arrive early due to COVID protocols. The opening act, Risa Binder, will begin promptly at 8 p.m.
For tickets, visit eventbrite.com (keyword search Ronnie Milsap Winchester).
