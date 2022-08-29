Tie-dye time

John Handley High School extended support team member Sebastian Foye helps set up tie-dye stations on the hill behind the school Thursday for an event where each student created a tie-dye T-shirt. At left is the school's cupola.

 Jef Taylor/The Winchester Star

