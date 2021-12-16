WINCHESTER — A proposal to rezone 28.26 acres to make way for an age-restricted housing development next to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley died Tuesday night after City Council was unable to reach a consensus.
The outcome was celebrated by some of the project’s potential neighbors who opposed the development, but their victory could prove to be premature. The developer has already indicated it will still build houses on the site using the property’s existing zoning, and the subdivision could potentially be larger than the one that had been proposed.
Elevate Homes of Williamsport, Maryland, which specializes in building communities for active seniors, sought to add a planned unit development (PUD) designation to the property’s existing Low Density Residential (LR) zoning. The PUD would have allowed up to 74 homes to be clustered closer together in an age-restricted community called The Preserve at Meadow Branch, allowing more room for amenities on the property including a dog park, pavilion, fire pit and shared garden. The project called for extending Jefferson Street and Nester Drive to access the community.
Numerous people who live in the residential neighborhoods near the 28.26-acre site voiced opposition to the project, speaking out against it at City Council meetings and submitting numerous letters to the editor to The Winchester Star. Their primary concerns dealt with the property’s poor drainage, an increase in vehicular traffic and the loss of about 10 acres of trees on the undeveloped site.
Elevate’s PUD application would have resulted in fewer homes, but company officials said they were willing to make that sacrifice to have a well-designed community.
Without the PUD, Elevate can now construct up to 79 homes on the property under the by-right rules of LR zoning. As long as Elevate does not seek to vary from the zoning rules, it will not have to seek City Council’s approval for any of the homes it could build, and it will not be required to install any kind of landscaping buffers between the subdivision and adjacent properties because that is not required under LR zoning.
If Elevate chooses to build a community that is not limited to older residents, the new homes could add students to Winchester Public Schools. Vehicular traffic in the area could also be higher because Elevate estimates that it only takes 33 market-rate homes to generate the same amount of traffic as 74 age-restricted homes.
Council’s decision to reject the rezoning was the result of a tie vote. Councilors Evan Clark, Kim Herbstritt, Corey Sullivan and Les Veach opposed the rezoning, while Mayor David Smith and councilors Phillip Milstead, John Hill and Richard Bell supported it.
The split decision gave rise to speculation as to what the result would have been had council been at its full nine-member strength. The ninth vote would have come from Councilor Judy McKiernan, who died unexpectedly on Nov. 29.
About 20 acres of the property that Elevate sought to rezone is currently owned by the Glass-Glen Burnie Foundation, which supports the MSV, and about 8 acres is owned by the Bridgeforth family.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting, City Council:
Unanimously approved a resolution of sorrow regarding McKiernan’s death.
Unanimously approved the appointment of Madelyn “Mady” Rodriguez to complete the final year of McKiernan’s four-year term as a Ward 4 representative on council. Rodriguez’s first meeting will be on Jan. 11.
Unanimously approved a resolution allowing Shenandoah University to re-designate Jim Barnett Park’s Bridgeforth Field as Bridgeforth Stadium. The change clears the way for the university, which manages the property, to sell naming rights to the baseball field within the stadium.
Unanimously approved the $1.2 million purchase of three parcels of land along the North Cameron Street corridor from CSX Railroad. Officials plan to use the parcels for stormwater drainage and retention in an effort to alleviate chronic flooding in the city’s North End.
Unanimously approved a 20-year extension to Frederick Water‘s 50-year-old agreement to buy up to 400,000 gallons of water per day from the city’s water supply.
Unanimously approved the city’s annual report regarding Community Development Block Grant and HOME program activities to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Unanimously approved a list of legislative priorities that council wants the Virginia General Assembly to consider when it convenes next month in Richmond.
Unanimously approved a conditional-use permit (CUP) allowing Potesta and Associates Inc. to install vacuums along the front and side of a car wash it operates at 2833 Valley Ave.
Unanimously approved the addition of a second Technology Zone in Winchester. Technology Zones are areas where high-tech businesses are encouraged to locate in exchange for tax incentives.
Unanimously agreed to authorize city staff to apply for a $500,000 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Administration to assist with the purchase of a new fire engine for the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department.
Received the results of Winchester’s audit for fiscal year 2021. The firm Brown, Edwards and Company LLP were complimentary of the city’s fiduciary practices.
Held a first reading of a memorandum of understanding that details how much the state will contribute toward monthly operating expenses for the Winchester Department of Social Services.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Evan Clark, Corey Sullivan, Phillip Milstead and Richard Bell.
From what you read in the following below, this thing seems like it just blew up in the faces of those folks opposing the 74 homes option ... did they not read what the other option was on the table for the developer or did they just jump on the bandwagon ... not in my backyard while being uninformed?
