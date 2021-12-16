The outlined image in this aerial photograph shows the 28.26 acres of undeveloped land where Elevate Homes sought to add a planned unit development (PUD) designation to the property’s existing Low Density Residential (LR) zoning. The PUD would have allowed up to 74 homes to be clustered closer together in the age-restricted community. City Council denied the developer’s rezoning request on Tuesday, but Elevate could still build nearly 80 homes on the property using the site’s existing zoning designation.