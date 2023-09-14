WINCHESTER — "Tiger King" star Bhagavan "Doc" Antle was expected to be sentenced Thursday in Frederick County Circuit Court on four felony counts of buying endangered animals, but the judge called a halt to the proceedings so he could research defense claims that the guilty verdicts should be overturned.
"The commonwealth's evidence was totally void of any proof whatsoever," defense attorney Erin Harrigan told Judge Alexander Iden during Thursday afternoon's abbreviated hearing.
Harrigan and fellow defense attorney Eric Breslin filed a series of motions earlier this month seeking to overturn a jury's June 16 decision to convict Antle on four charges related to his illegal purchase of lion cubs from Wilson's Wild Animal Park, a former roadside zoo near Winchester that was shut down on Aug. 16, 2019, following a raid by the Virginia Attorney General's Office.
Lions have been classified as an endangered species since Dec. 23, 2015. By law, all transactions and out-of-state transports involving the exotic animals require federal permits unless the animals are part of an established breeding program. Antle, an animal trainer, and Keith Wilson, the owner of Wilson's Wild Animal Park, did not obtain permits for three lion cubs that Wilson sold to Antle in July 2017, May 2018 and July 2019.
The motions argued Thursday by Harrigan contend Antle should not have been convicted for a variety or reasons, including:
- Virginia's law regarding the sale of endangered animals applies only to sellers, not buyers.
- Antle was not required to obtain a permit to buy the cubs.
- Lions can be exchanged by zoological parks for the purposes of breeding, and Antle obtained the lions for that purpose. He also sent a male lion to Wilson to assist with breeding efforts at Wilson's Wild Animal Park.
- Wilson's trial testimony revealed numerous gaps in his memory of events involving Antle.
- There was no conspiracy behind the purchases, just straight-forward transactions between two people.
"The commonwealth's evidence was legally insufficient to render a verdict," Harrigan said when asking Iden to set aside the convictions.
Virginia Assistant Attorney General Kelci Block countered each of Harrigan's points, citing examples of case law and countering that the prosecution's evidence was more than sufficient to justify the convictions.
After nearly two hours of discussion, Iden said he wanted time to consider the motions and was not willing to proceed with Antle's sentencing until he did so. He rescheduled the sentencing hearing for Oct. 2 in Frederick County Circuit Court, at which time he will disclose his decision on the verdicts. If he sets all four aside, there will be no sentencing.
Antle, who faces up to 20 years in prison, was convicted by a 12-member jury — nine women and three men — on June 16 in Frederick County Circuit Court.
The jury also handed down not guilty verdicts on five additional misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty, all of which were related to alleged purchases of lion cubs from Wilson's Wild Animal Park from 2017 through 2019. Four additional animal cruelty charges filed against Antle were dropped by Iden before the jury began deliberations because he said no evidence had been presented to substantiate the claims.
Additionally, Iden dismissed all charges that had been brought against Antle's two adult daughters, 36-year-old Tilakam "Tilly" Magnolia Watterson and 28-year-old Tawny Antle, saying the evidence presented against them regarding their alleged involvement in transporting the lion cubs from Wilson's Wild Animal Park was insufficient to warrant convictions. Watterson had been charged with two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and Tawny Antle had been indicted on a single count of the same charge.
"Doc" Antle gained national notoriety in 2020 when he was featured in the first season of the highly popular Netflix documentary series "Tiger King." The third season of that show, which was released in December 2021, focused exclusively on him, his 50-acre Myrtle Beach Safari zoo in South Carolina and allegations of his mistreatment of women.
Prosecutor Michelle Welch of the Virginia Attorney General's Office said during "Doc" Antle's trial in June the financially lucrative petting zoo at Myrtle Beach Safari is what compelled him to maintain a steady supply of immature lion cubs that he purchased from Wilson. Welch referred to the business arrangement as a "cub pipeline" that ran from Virginia to South Carolina.
"Doc" Antle faces more legal troubles in South Carolina. Federal authorities there charged him on June 3, 2022, with money laundering in a scheme reportedly tied to smuggling people over the Mexican border into the United States. No trial date has yet been scheduled in U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina.
