WINCHESTER — Tim Stowe, who is president and owner of Stowe Engineering PLC and the former chairman of the Frederick County Republican Committee, is seeking election to the Redbud District seat on the Frederick County School Board.
The 62-year-old is running as an independent, as is required of School Board candidates.
Stowe has received enough signatures for his name to appear on the Nov. 2 ballot. Candidates are required to collect at least 125 signatures from qualified voters in their district.
Shontyá Washington, the current Redbud District representative, is not seeking re-election to the School Board. Instead, she is challenging incumbent Blaine Dunn for the Redbud District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors in November.
Three seats on the School Board are up for election this fall, with none of the incumbents seeking re-election. In addition to the Redbud seat, the Stonewall and Shawnee seats will be on the ballot.
As of Monday, three candidates, including Stowe, have announced they’re running for the School Board. So far, they’re all unopposed.
Eric Reifinger, a process improvement analyst for the human resources department at Navy Federal Credit Union, is running for the Shawnee District seat. Former School Board member John Lamanna has announced he’s running for the Stonewall District seat.
Stowe earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and surveying and a master’s degree in transportation engineering from Virginia Tech. He has served as an adjunct faculty member for four years at Virginia Tech, teaching engineering.
He previously served as chairman of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber Board of Directors in 2009 and chairman of the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation’s board of directors from 2010-2012.
All three of his children graduated from Sherando High School, while Stowe graduated from Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal.
“I’ve had an interest in education for some time,” Stowe said on what prompted him to run for a School Board seat.
He said he believes his skill set would be beneficial to the school division.
If elected, Stowe’s first priority would be to fully reopen schools, which have been operating on a hybrid model amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The division is on track to do that when the 2021-22 school year begins, with in-person learning offered five days a week, FCPS Superintendent David Sovine recently announced. FCPS currently offers in-person learning four days per week to about 70% of its students, the remaining 30% taking their classes completely online.
Another of Stowe’s priorities is to make sure students are equipped with the skills they need to be successful in life. He said he is concerned for children who may have fallen behind academically because they didn’t do well with the virtual instruction that was used during the pandemic.
With the relationship between the School Board and Board of Supervisors tense at times, Stowe said it’s important the two governing bodies work together, considering the Board of Supervisors provides a significant portion of funding to the school system.
“The relationship has to work,” Stowe said. “They have to trust each other and they have to work together.
“When it comes to schools and when it comes to our children’s education, it’s not a political issue. It’s a quality of life issue for our community and one that everybody should wholeheartedly support,” he added.
Stowe said he would ensure money is spent “in efficient ways” and that’s it’s not being wasted, for example by possibly privatizing services within the division. He said he would also use his background in engineering to stay informed about ongoing school construction projects.
(2) comments
Considering some of the anti-public school rhetoric he and other espoused at a meeting of the Frederick County Republican Committee, his only interest in education is tearing it down.
Differing opinions do not have such drastic results. Accountability to the taxpayers is one of the school systems greatest services as the schools are the largest beneficiary of taxpayer funding.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.