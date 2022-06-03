CROSS JUNCTION — Ron Estep told the four graduates of Timber Ridge School's Class of 2022 on Friday morning that when he was a student there, he didn’t always follow “the next right thing to do.”
Estep urged the graduates to never give up in pursuing a path toward success. For Estep, that path eventually led to him becoming the director of contract operations with Didlake Inc., a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities to enrich the lives of people with disabilities.
Located in northern Frederick County, Timber Ridge is a private residential school that serves emotionally disturbed and behaviorally disordered adolescent boys between the ages of 10 and 21. The goal is to reunite the boys with their families and communities.
Friday's graduation was the school's first since 2016, due to fluctuating ages of students as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
The four graduates were Nicolas Dhalia, Quintel Jackson, Cain Michael and Jaden Wright. Dhalia actually received his diploma from his hometown high school, but he chose to return to Timber Ridge to take part in the graduation ceremony held in the gymnasium.
Estep told the graduates that his journey wasn't without its hiccups. It was those missteps that he focused on during his commencement address rather than the numerous awards he received when was a student at Timber Ridge for 14 months between 1988 and 1989.
“This program was really easy for me, because it gave me direction," said Estep. "I made it through the behavior management system really quickly, even so much so that I cleared Level 5 and was taken out of the system. When I was on the system, I knew the right thing to do, which was the next thing to do and that was so important.”
He said he came to Timber Ridge after what he referred to as a "violent crime." At the school, he said he quickly learned how to “work the system” as a “master manipulator.”
“I wasn’t true to who I was, really," Estep said. "I just knew what was expected and I did it. The next right thing for me to do when I was here was spelled out for me, but it wasn’t until I was taken out of the behavioral management system that I began to have problems.”
Estep said his final months at the school were a struggle as he tried to work through his issues without the behavioral management system. He said he became defiant and lashed out. In life outside of Timber Ridge, he struggled because he had forgotten the importance of "the next right thing," he said.
But he eventually began to lean on the lessons he learned at Timber Ridge. Those lessons helped push him on a path to college and into his eventual career.
“If it wasn’t for this school, I have no idea where I’d be at today,” Estep said.
Dhalia and Wright plan to attend West Virginia University and Potomac State University, respectively.
At 10 a.m. June 9, Timber Ridge will have a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Career and Technical Education Trades Academy. A capital campaign for the facility reached its $1.1 million goal on Oct. 30, 2021, with contributions from more than 1,000 donors.
Construction on the 4,000 square-foot building is set to begin in late June and is scheduled to be completed in January.
Timber Ridge currently offers CTE programs in its regular middle and high school curriculum. The new CTE Trades Academy will expand the program to include residential carpentry, welding and forklift operations. Phase 2 of the program will expand the services to high school students in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle and Virginia's Northern Shenandoah Valley.
John Lamanna, Timber Ridge's former executive director, spearheaded the CTE program in 2017 not only to benefit students in the school’s residential program, but also students from around the region.
