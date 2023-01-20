CROSS JUNCTION — Timber Ridge School, a nonprofit residential treatment facility and accredited middle and high school for at-risk adolescent boys between the ages of 11 and 21, held its first Ring of Honor ceremony on Jan. 10.
The Ring of Honor was created to recognize student alumni, current and former staff, coaches, athletic directors and community members for their personal success and contributions to the school.
Nine individuals were inducted in one of three categories in the inaugural ring of honor:
• Supporter: Someone who has contributed to the overall success of Timber Ridge School through donations of their time and/or money.
- Robert Gordanier (deceased). He worked for nearly two decades at Timber Ridge raising funds and awareness and become the board's vice chair.
- Mort Künstler and Künstler Enterprises have donated close to $1 million of support for 27 years. Each year Künstler donates a piece of artwork used in a Christmas ornament that is sold to raise funds for the school.
- Ron McDole, a retired NFL player, donated many hours to the school's football program and assisted the school in being awarded an NFL grant.
• Staff/coach: Someone who coached for a minimum of one sport for at least three years; demonstrated a high level of sportsmanship and leadership, and modeled the importance of character in each athlete.
- Jim Barretta is a 49-year retired staff member who was a physical education teacher and coach for 26 years. He is credited with starting and coaching the school's first football season in 1974.
- Christine Taylor, who retired in 2021, spent 39 years at the school as athletic director and in many other roles.
- Vic Williams, currently assistant admissions director, coached football for 18 years and basketball for a number of years while serving in various staff roles.
• Student alumni: A former student who completed program goals and/or was discharged in good standing; participated in one interscholastic sport; acted as a positive role model; maintained a high level of sportsmanship, and after being discharged exemplified a high level of citizenship and values.
- Ron Estep (1989) is director of contract operations for Didlake Inc. in Norfolk. He said Timber Ridge School "saved me."
- Kevin Johnson (2010) is the youngest CEO of a student athlete recruiting company, Legit Rare.
- Ron Poulin (1975) is a local businessman and owner of A-1 Duct Cleaning. He was the first student from the city of Winchester enrolled at Timber Ridge and played on the first football team. He has maintained friendships with other alumni after 49 years.
The ceremony was attended by current and former students and staff, as well as family and friends of inductees. A reception and home basketball game followed.
The 2024 Ring of Honor nomination period will open in July.
To learn more about Timber Ridge School, visit www.TimberRidgeSchool.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.