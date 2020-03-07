WINCHESTER — Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, when most of the U.S. will “spring forward” by turning clocks ahead an hour.
With few exceptions, the country will be on Daylight Saving Time until we “fall back” an hour on Nov. 1.
Though Daylight Saving Time was first proposed for economical reasons, the effort has less meaning today and has been questioned in recent years because of its effect on health and wellness.
Losing an hour impacts the body’s internal clock, or circadian rhythm, affecting how much of the body’s natural melatonin is released and when, The National Sleep Foundation reports at the website sleepfoundation.org. This can give people a feeling like jet lag.
“Before springing forward, it was probably light outside when you woke up, which helped your body’s internal clock activate brain regions that are involved in stimulating alertness and energy,” the site says.
“After springing forward, you get an extra hour of light in the late afternoon but the early morning hours are dark, which means that your body’s internal clock may not be quite ready to wake up when the alarm goes off. These changes can make it harder to get going in the morning and perhaps more difficult to turn in at your usual hour.”
The suggestion of saving daylight as a way of making better use of time and money was first suggested by Benjamin Franklin, but not revisited until the early 20th century and not widely implemented until World War I.
An Englishman named William Willet conceived the idea while riding his horse early one morning in 1907 and noticed that the shutters of houses were tightly closed even though the sun had risen, The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains in a story at its website, almanac.com.
In a manifesto called “The Waste of Daylight,” he advocates his light-saving campaign, saying, “Everyone appreciates the long, light evenings. Everyone laments their shrinkage as the days grow shorter… That so many as 210 hours of daylight are, to all intents and purposes, wasted every year is a defect in our civilization.”
Willet lobbied businessmen, members of Parliament and the U.S. Congress “to put clocks ahead 20 minutes on each of the four Sundays in April, and reverse the process on consecutive Sundays in September,” the site explains. “But his proposal was met mostly with ridicule. One community opposed it on moral grounds, calling the practice the sin of ‘lying’ about true time.”
In the U.S., Daylight Saving Time was federally implemented during WWI and again during WWII, but otherwise fell to the states’ discretion to continue.
Most of the U.S. and Canada have adopted the twice-yearly practice, along with about 68 other countries. A century later, it’s still widely in use around the U.S. through the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which went into effect in 2007.
“However, farmers’ organizations continue to lobby Congress against the practice,” the Farmer’s Almanac reports, “preferring early daylight to tend to their fields and a Standard Time sunset for ending their work at a reasonable hour. Some farmers point out that the Daylight Saving Time is deceptively misnamed.”
Furthermore, changing the clocks does not save energy, Anne Buckle writes at the website dateandtime.com.
“Modern society, with its computers, TV-screens, and air conditioning units uses more energy, no matter if the Sun is up or not,” she writes. “Today, the amount of energy saved from DST is negligible.”
She pointed out that when Indiana decided to introduce it in 2006, “a study found that the measure actually increased energy use in the state.”
This, according to the National Board of Economic Research, is because DST “increases residential electricity demand,” the website nber.org explains.
“Estimates of the overall increase are approximately 1 percent, but we find that the effect is not constant throughout the DST period,” the site reports. “DST causes the greatest increase in electricity consumption in the fall, when estimates range between 2 and 4 percent.”
Though changing the clocks can have benefits like increasing exercise and tourism in the spring and summer when people enjoy more evening sunlight, health experts eschew the practice for the disruption it causes to people’s regular sleep practice — especially in a society that already sees people struggle with getting enough consistent sleep.
For those who are already sleep-deprived, the National Sleep Foundation says, “giving up just one hour of shuteye can negatively impact how you feel and function during the day, perhaps even compromising your alertness and reaction time while driving.”
In general, the Virginia Cooperative Extension advises prioritizing sleep as a way of maintaining good health and avoiding accidents on the road or in the office.
“When we are asleep, our bodies are actually hard at work,” Austin Brooks writes in a 2017 story at blogs.ext.vt.edu.
“Your brain is busy processing all the events of the day and reorganizing memories. Your body is repairing itself, too. Without enough sleep, these processes are impaired. If this happens every once in a while, your body can compensate. But regular lack of sleep can lead to health problems.”
