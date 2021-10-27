MIDDLETOWN — After Mike Good crossed paths with a French-trained chef and began learning how to pair wine and food, he said he knew he had to share that knowledge.
His journey led him to opening Timeless Wines, which has a retail shop at 8043 Main St. in Middletown.
Timeless Wines has wine from about 13 different countries available in its shop. It also has 30 to 60 Virginia wines from which to choose.
Outside of local sales, Timeless Wines ships purchases all over the country.
The venture is the result of a trip that Good was invited on by associates of that French chef, most notably a man named Fran Kysela, a locally-based wine wholesaler and importer, who is known as having “one of the finest palates” and being one of the top “selectors of top wine,” according to the story on Timeless Wines’ website.
The trip was called “The Death March,” with the group spending two weeks trying 560 wines. Good said the trip wasn’t a vacation — it was predominately business, with a heck of a lot of learning.
But it inspired Good to travel more. And it caused him to step away from the information technology and construction fields to take on the wine industry.
Good said traveling has been the most inspirational part of the journey.
“The whole point of the business was to be able to travel and learn about the cultures,” he said. “Wine isn’t just wine — it’s a summation of everything that’s gone on in the culture in these areas for hundreds of years. It’s the people, the food, it’s all related to them. Bringing their wine here helps you to learn about over there. And it helps to sell it when you know a lot about it.”
Timeless Wines sells red and white wines, rosé, sake, and champagne and sparkling products, as well as some desserts.
All could be suitable as a holiday gift or something you could bring to a gathering of any kind, Good said.
“Wine kind of goes with everything,” he said. “It’s an easy gift, and we can always make suggestions for people for Thanksgiving and Christmas.”
For more information, call Timeless Wines at 800-417-7821 or visit timelesswines.com.
