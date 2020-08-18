WINCHESTER — A new exhibit on the suffragette movement is on display at Handley Library.
On Aug. 18, 1920, Congress ratified the 19th amendment making it unlawful to deny the right to vote to anyone on account of their sex.
Curated by the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives, The Strength of Women exhibit is on display outside of the archives in the lower level of the library.
The exhibit shows elements of the local fight for women’s right to vote. The display also highlights Fannie Baker Dunlap, who registered for the vote on Oct. 2, 1920, at 56 years of age, and Mary Elizabeth Pidgeon, a member of the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia.
The first two women in Winchester to register to vote were Isabel E. Baker and Frances W. Beverly, who registered to vote on Aug. 27, 1920. Though it was legal, many registrars did their best to make registration difficult for women. Winchester election officers struggled to manage the long lines of women eager to vote.
The public may see the exhibit at Handley Library during normal operating hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.