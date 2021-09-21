STRASBURG — Tim Parthemos said he remembers being about 5 years old when he took apart his Power Wheels, examined how its pieces worked, probably made it faster and then put it back together.
He said that experience fueled a passion for mechanic work and led him to opening his own shop, Tim’s Garage, at 33743 Old Valley Pike in Strasburg.
“I’ve always had a knack for figuring out how things work. It’s the only thing I’ve ever known,” Parthemos said Friday, surrounded by friends, family and others at a ribbon cutting for his new shop. “I’ve always been more of a hands-on guy.”
Parthemos, who lives in Winchester, said he previously owned a mechanic shop, but he sold his half of the business to his business partner. It was a shop where he’d worked at for about seven-and-a-half years before stepping into an ownership role, which lasted about two years
When he left there, he worked for a car dealership. He soon decided, though, that he liked working for himself better and started looking for a space of his own again.
“This building kind of just fell in my lap. When I sold my other place, I was never wanting to do it again. I went to dealerships to work and it made me want my own business again,” he said. “I was hoping to find a spot, and I looked one day and this was the first place that popped up and it was perfect. It was time to get back in the game and do what I know and do something for me again.”
The location provides a space to serve not only local customers but also those traveling through on U.S. 11 and Interstate 81, he added.
Parthemos said he’s already received a “good amount” of support from the Strasburg community in the three months that he’s been open.
Tim’s Garage, which opened July 17, handles oil changes, mechanical repairs, brakes, tire rotation, fluid services, heating and air conditioning, transmissions, exhaust, batteries, belts and hoses, steering and suspension and diagnostics.
The shop is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment only on Saturday. The shop is closed on Sunday and from noon to 1 p.m. daily for lunch.
For more information, visit timsautogarage.com/
