WINCHESTER — With travel volumes expected to reach pre-COVID-19 levels this Fourth of July weekend, those traveling via recreational vehicles are asked to be more aware on the roads.
According to a study by the RV Industry Association, RV ownership has risen more than 62% over the past 20 years, and a record 11.2 million households own an RV. Of those, 31% are first-time RV owners, the study showed.
In light of that data, Erie Insurance offers some tips for RV drivers, some who may be taking their new vehicle on its maiden voyage.
“With so many people hitting the road in RVs for the first time, we want to make sure they’re prepared,” said Jon Bloom, Erie Insurance’s vice president of personal auto. “I know from personal experience that an RV is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and connect with friends and family, but it’s a lot different than taking a road trip in a car. We want to help people enjoy their trip and protect the investment they’ve made in their RV.”
In his advice to RVers, Bloom said, “Driving a car is second nature for people who do it all the time, but maneuvering an RV is different, especially if you’re doing it for the first time and it’s not something you do very often.”
He advised RVers to spend time practicing driving the RV in “a safe space away from traffic.” When on the road, he said be sure to leave plenty of room for wide turns and to maintain proper distance from other vehicles while keeping in mind that it may take longer to slow down or speed up.
Blind spots are also more common for RVs, Bloom said. He advised being “extra cautious” about your surroundings, noting motorcycles could be especially hard to see.
Maintenance wise, Bloom said additional features on RVs such as water, sewer and electrical lines, awnings, slide outs and seals require regular attention, especially before long trips. Bloom advised setting up a monthly, seasonal and yearly maintenance schedule. He also noted that it may be more difficult to access roadside assistance in a remote location with an RV.
Bloom recommends towing a vehicle behind your RV to use for sightseeing or other excursions while formulating a more concrete plan of attack for visiting destinations you may come across along the trip.
He also suggests securing an umbrella insurance policy on top of existing policies, “because RV accidents could be more severe given the weight of the vehicle.”
A survey from AAA showed that more than 47.7 million Americans are expected to travel for the Fourth of July, nearly a 40% increase compared to last year. The predicted total would be the second-highest Fourth of July travel volume, behind 2019.
