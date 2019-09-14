WINCHESTER — It’s that time of year — the season of apple picking. Is this time-honored tradition on your fall bucket list?
“Apple picking is an intimate, shared family experience. These are increasingly disappearing,” said Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“The simplicity and freedom of apple picking makes it great for multiple generations — think grandparents, parents and kids — and an experience that can be anticipated every year.”
People from other states make the trek to visit our area’s apple orchards.
“Talking with our local orchards, we have found that many people go back to the same place year after year, tapping into a tangible nostalgia and desire to pass the same experience on to the next generation. And apple picking is something that transcends social status, income, race and politics. It is something that just about anyone can do,” he said.
Locally, there are a few orchards that offer this opportunity. Marker-Miller Orchards, Rinker Orchards, and Mackintosh Fruit Farm. Each orchard offers various varieties of apples throughout the apple-picking season, which wraps up in early November. Here are the varieties each market currently has available for picking:
Marker-Miller Orchards 3035 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester
Yatika Fuji, Golden Delicious, Ida Red, Red Delicious and Empire
Rinker Orchards 1156 Marlboro Road, Stephens City
Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Fuji and Ida Red
Mackintosh Fruit Farm 1608 Russell Road, Berryville
Golden Delicious, Crimson Crisp, Fuji, Jonagold, Queen’s Blush
Here’s a fun fact: did you know that orchards plant special dwarf trees specifically for apple picking?
“If you notice at an orchard, there are two heights of apple trees. The crop trees, which are much taller and require ladders, and the pick-your-own trees, which are only a little higher than a tall person. Thus you don’t need ladders,” Kerns said.
“Most pick-your-own orchards strategically open up rows of trees based on when optimal picking is for that particular varietal, so everywhere you go you should have a great crop to choose from.”
Consider going in the morning or evening to avoid the heat if it’s a hot day, and if you want to avoid crowds, try going mid-week.
