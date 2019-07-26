CLEAR BROOK — Four young women will compete Monday night in the 44th Miss Frederick County Scholarship Pageant.
The pageant takes place at 7 p.m. on the South Lawn Stage.
The contestants will compete in an interview competition that takes place earlier in the day. The onstage competition consists of personality wear and platform speech, followed by an evening gown competition with an onstage question.
The contestants will compete for a $1,000 educational scholarship. The winner of the Miss pageant will represent the Frederick County Fair at the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs in January 2019 at the The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs.
Competing this year are:
Alexis Stiles
She is 20 years old and lives in Stephens City.
She is the daughter of Robert and Catherine Stiles.
She is a graduate of Sherando High School and Western Governor’s University with a bachelor’s degree in Educational Studies.
Career ambition — School principal
Platform — Leading Students to Success
Sierra Clem
She is 16 years old and lives in Stephens City.
She is the daughter of Craig Clem and Missy DeGrange.
She attends Sherando High School where she is a member of DECA, the Interact Club and volunteers with Stephens City Fire and Rescue.
Career ambition — Intelligence Research Specialist
Platform — Supporting Disabled American Veterans
Danielle Ritter
She is 18 years old and lives in Winchester.
She is the daughter of Brian and Michelle Ritter.
She is a 2019 James Wood graduate and now attends Lord Fairfax Community College. She is a member of HOSA, the National Honor Society and the Interact Club.
Career ambition — Nurse anesthesiologist
Platform — Forget Me Not: Raising Alzheimer’s Awareness
Kyleigh Clark
She is 18 years old and lives in Winchester.
She is the daughter of Tabatha Clark and Michael Kinley.
She is a 2019 graduate of Millbrook High School and now attends Mary Baldwin University.
She is a member of the marching band and participates in local clean-ups sponsored by Garbo Grabbers.
Career Ambition — PICU nurse
Platform — Treat the Trout
On Sunday, there will be pageants for Little Miss (3 p.m.), Preteen Miss (4 p.m.) and Tiny Miss (5 p.m.).
The Frederick County Fair kicks off at 4 p.m. Monday when the gates open at the Frederick County Fairgrounds located off U.S. 11 North at 155 Fairgrounds Road in Clear Brook. Rides and concessions open that night at 6 p.m.
Admission is free the first night. The fair runs through Aug. 3.
