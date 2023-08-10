WINCHESTER — George Washington peed here, and now you can, too!
On Thursday afternoon, a small crowd gathered outside George Washington’s Office Museum at the corner of Kent and Braddock streets to dedicate a new toilet.
“You’re kidding, right?” said one passerby who asked what all the hubbub was about.
Nope, not kidding. This toilet had been a long-awaited amenity at the museum because its previous privy did not meet the mandated federal requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), meaning that some people with physical challenges could not use it.
That’s a big deal, especially at a tourist attraction visited by people who have been sipping sodas and walking around the city for hours with full bladders.
“All the tourism folks say having a bathroom is the most important thing at a museum,” said George Schember, president of the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society that operates George Washington’s Office Museum.
And a lot of cross-legged visitors have been seeking relief at the museum since it opened for the season on April 1. Cissy Shull, executive director of the Historical Society, said on Thursday that already this year, the downtown attraction has welcomed visitors from 42 states and 22 foreign countries.
George Washington’s Office Museum is located in a very small building, much too small to accommodate a full-size bathroom. Instead, an outhouse with plumbing was placed outside the east end of the museum 49 years ago. To access it, people had to walk down a stone path on a small hill, which prohibited most people who use wheelchairs, scooters and other mobility devices from using the toilet.
Five years ago, the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society launched a fundraiser with the goal of collecting $40,000 to tear down the old outhouse and replace it with a larger one that is ADA compliant. However, the nonprofit couldn’t raise enough money.
That’s when Rouss City Hall stepped in.
Corey MacKnight, Winchester’s facilities maintenance and parking division manager, said George Washington’s Office Museum is located on land owned by the city, so the local government agreed to use money from its general fund to build a bathroom that anyone can use if they go inside the museum and ask for the key. (The facility will be closed when the museum is not operating.)
“We solicited bids to remove the old outhouse and, using the original foundation, rebuild an ADA-compliant outhouse with a handicapped ramp,” MacKnight said on Thursday.
The total cost for removal, construction and landscaping was just shy of $40,000, he added.
“We came in under budget,” said MacKnight, seemingly flush with pride.
The new outhouse was dedicated Thursday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Winchester Mayor David Smith. The ribbon, by the way, looked like a roll of toilet paper emblazoned with images of George Washington, and attendees each got to take home a square as a keepsake.
George Washington was a colonel in the Continental Army when he used the log building at the corner of Kent and Braddock streets as a military office from September 1755 to December 1756. During that time, he oversaw the construction of Fort Loudoun in the city’s North End. Thirty-three years later, the acclaimed military commander became the first president of the United States.
George Washington’s Office Museum, located at 32 W. Cork St., is open seasonally from April 1 through Oct. 31. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for students. For more information, visit winchesterhistory.org/george-washingtons-office.
